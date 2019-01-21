Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Home Dental Center With Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush & Aqua Flosser

This All-in-One Oral Care Solution Brings an Ultrasonic Toothbrush, Aqua Flosser & More to Your Bathroom Counter

by AquaSonic
Why fork out the cash for pricey dentist visits when you can get yourself a complete teeth cleaning experience with the Home Dental Center? An all-in-one solution for your family's oral care needs, this compact countertop station features an ultrasonic toothbrush that cleans your teeth with a whopping 31,000 vibrations per minute (VPM) and 3 distinct cleaning modes. The other half of the kit features a smart water flosser that produces powerful, yet gentle jets of water for dislodging food and massaging gums.

  • Ultrasonic brush cleans your teeth w/ 31,000 VPM & 3 cleaning modes
  • Brush for the right amount of time w/ the ultrasonic brush's auto timer
  • Easily dislodge food & massage your gums w/ the aqua flosser
  • Get an even deeper cleaning w/ the aqua flosser's included orthodontic tip & tongue cleaner
  • Aqua Flosser is proven to be 5x more effective than traditional flossing

  • Ultrasonic Toothbrush
    • Vibrations per minute (VPM): 31,000
    • 3 distinct cleaning modes
    • Inductive charging
    • Auto timer
  • Aqua Flosser
    • Rechargeable lithium battery
    • 3 convenient usage modes

  • Ultrasonic toothbrush
  • Aqua flosser
  • Docking base
  • 4 color-coded brush heads
  • interdental brush head
  • 4 aqua flosser tips (2 standard nozzles, an orthodontic tip, and tongue cleaner)

