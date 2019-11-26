These Water Resistant Earbuds Feature Bluetooth 5.0 & Deliver 100 Hours of Total Playtime with the Impressive Battery Charging Case

Description

Get up to 100 hours of battery life on-the-go w/ the powerful charging case

Take your earbuds anywhere thanks to its IPX5 water resistance

Give your mobile phones or tablet a full charge when you need it

Reduce background noise, amplify speech, or enhance conversations w/ the Smart Ambient Sound mode

Meet the ultimate wireless earbuds from HUB Audio. These powerful earbuds are not only weatherproof, but feature wireless charging and ambient noise-cancelation. Get eight hours of continuous playtime, and then charge up on-the-go with the extremely powerful charging bank. You'll get up to 100 hours of on-the-go listening! These earbuds are made from premium materials to deliver you truly superior sound and unparalleled functionality. Featuring Bluetooth 5.0, the Hub provides you hands-free music, calling, and voice assistant support. As a bonus, the case can also double as a power bank for your other devices and can be recharged wirelessly. Experience a genuine wireless experience with the HUB.