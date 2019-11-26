Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

HUB: Hi-Fi Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

These Water Resistant Earbuds Feature Bluetooth 5.0 & Deliver 100 Hours of Total Playtime with the Impressive Battery Charging Case

by HUB Audio
Description

Meet the ultimate wireless earbuds from HUB Audio. These powerful earbuds are not only weatherproof, but feature wireless charging and ambient noise-cancelation. Get eight hours of continuous playtime, and then charge up on-the-go with the extremely powerful charging bank. You'll get up to 100 hours of on-the-go listening! These earbuds are made from premium materials to deliver you truly superior sound and unparalleled functionality. Featuring Bluetooth 5.0, the Hub provides you hands-free music, calling, and voice assistant support. As a bonus, the case can also double as a power bank for your other devices and can be recharged wirelessly. Experience a genuine wireless experience with the HUB.

$1+ million in funding on Indiegogo

  • Get up to 100 hours of battery life on-the-go w/ the powerful charging case
  • Take your earbuds anywhere thanks to its IPX5 water resistance
  • Give your mobile phones or tablet a full charge when you need it
  • Reduce background noise, amplify speech, or enhance conversations w/ the Smart Ambient Sound mode

Specs

  • Color: black
  • Materials: plastic
  • Product dimensions: 1"H x 3.5"L x 3.5"W
  • Weight: 1.76 oz
  • Driver: 7mm
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Battery life: 100 hours
  • Instant pairing
  • Water resistance: IPX5
  • Stereo calling
  • Power bank
  • Ambient sound
  • Continuous playtime: 8 hours
  • Wireless charging compatible
  • Hands-Free Music + Call + Voice Assistant
  • Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

Includes

  • HUB earbuds + charging case
  • Micro USB charger

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Dec 24 - Dec 31

Terms

  • Returns accepted within 15 days of shipment for orders within the Contiguous US.