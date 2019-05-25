Keep Your Eyes on the Road & Navigate with Ease Using an Innovative Heads-up Display

DescriptionHUDWAY Cast is a portable heads-up display that you can use in any vehicle. It sits on the dash and wirelessly mirrors your smartphone screen in front of your eyes, allowing you to navigate and keep your eyes on the road simultaneously. With HUDWAY, you can still control basic phone functions on the smartphone, like managing calls, switching tracks, or sharing your location while seeing directions on the HUD. It's compatible with any smartphone that supports Miracast or Airplay, or you can use the USB cable to establish a wired connection and charge your smartphone directly through HUDWAY Cast.
