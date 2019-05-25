Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Hudway Cast Dashboard Heads-up Display

Keep Your Eyes on the Road & Navigate with Ease Using an Innovative Heads-up Display

by HUDWAY
Description

HUDWAY Cast is a portable heads-up display that you can use in any vehicle. It sits on the dash and wirelessly mirrors your smartphone screen in front of your eyes, allowing you to navigate and keep your eyes on the road simultaneously. With HUDWAY, you can still control basic phone functions on the smartphone, like managing calls, switching tracks, or sharing your location while seeing directions on the HUD. It's compatible with any smartphone that supports Miracast or Airplay, or you can use the USB cable to establish a wired connection and charge your smartphone directly through HUDWAY Cast.

  • Quickly view & manage calls, navigation suggestions, music and more
  • Enable the HUDWAY app to always see directions on the display
  • Use HUDWAY navigation to access offline maps, traffic info & more
  • Enjoy excellent full-color projection on a display 20 times brighter than a smartphone screen
  • Simply affix to the dash & plug into the cigarette lighter socket or OBD–II port of your vehicle, then connect w/ a few taps
Note: OBD–II cable sold separately

Specs

  • Dimensions: 4.3"H x 5.9"L x 5.9"W
  • Lens of the device: 6.36" x 3.61"
  • Cigarette lighter cable length: 98 in
  • Built-in display resolution: 854x480 px
  • Focus distance: 9'
  • Virtual image size: 20"
  • Operating voltage and current: 12–14 V DC @ 1 Amp (Max)
  • USB port voltage: 5 V DC
  • USB port current: 0.5 Amp
  • Operating temperature range: -22°F to 167°F
  • Storage temperature range: -40°F to 185°F

Compatibility

  • HUDWAY Cast wirelessly connects to any smartphone that supports Miracast or Airplay — and that means virtually all modern smartphones. Or, you can use the enclosed USB cable to establish a wired connection and charge your smartphone through HUDWAY Cast.

Includes

  • HUDWAY Cast device
  • Dash mount (butterfly-shaped)
  • Power cable (to cigarette lighter)
  • Hex key
  • 4 cable clips
  • Magnet mount for a smartphone
  • Metal plate for the smartphone to be used with the magnet mount
  • OTG cable for wire

Shipping

Terms

  • Hudway warrants that the included hardware product will be free from defects in materials and workmanship for one year from the date of purchase.