Humm.ly Music Therapy App: Lifetime Subscription

Listen to Science-Backed Music Designed to Improve Your Overall Well-Being

Description

Humm.ly is the premiere music therapy app on the market, designed to upgrade your mindfulness practice and boost well-being. Need to turn out some killer project ideas, get that essay done, or simply wind down after an electric day? Humm.ly can help with all of that, serving up music calibrated to your desired goal. Plus, all content is designed by certified music therapists and bona-fide music producers, so you can bet your eardrums are in good hands here.

One of Apple's 2018 Apps We Love!

  • Uplift & recharge by listening to music tracks backed by science
  • Benefit from content created by board-certified music therapists & world-class music producers
  • Boost productivity & creativity in the workplace
  • Relax to wind down after a big event, fall asleep more easily, etc.
  • Cultivate a mindfulness practice while having fun w/ Humm.ly's game-like experience

Reviews

"There really is no limit to how music can impact our well-being with [Humm.ly] on the market.” - Forbes

“[Humm.ly] might be the first ever to use professional music therapy techniques to help your moods and be more mindful.” - Grammy

System Requirements

  • Internet required

Important Details

  • Length of access: lifetime
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

About the Developer

Humm.ly is the first music-focused wellness app. It aims to wed technology and music to create a powerful tool for users' well-being.

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.