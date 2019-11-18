Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Gear + Gadgets > Sound > Headphones

HyperSonic True Wireless Headphones

Enjoy Up to 8 Hours of Wireless Dynamic Sound with These TWD Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$97 $119.99 19% off
by LinearFlux
Add to Cart
Delivers by 12/24!
Add to Cart ($97)
Add 1 Year Warranty - $19.99
Add 2 Year Warranty - $24.99
Learn More
Ending In:
wishlist

Description

The HyperSonic headphones feature the exclusive LinearFlux DL01 Immersive Sound Engine, tuned to popular HD streaming services by Apple Music, Spotify, and Pandora — all completely wirelessly. Engineered to take on the urban jungle, you can wear these headphones comfortably 24/7, regardless of the weather. They flow wherever you go with pillow-soft ear-tips that drown out the external noise and let you focus on the music, while the form-hugging sport ear-hooks eliminate ear fatigue.

  • True Wireless Hyper-Definition sound profile
  • Exclusive DL01 Immersive Sound Engine enhances music clarity & bass
  • Qi-compatible wireless charging case
  • IPX7 water-resistant rating
  • Up to 6-8 hours playtime per charge, 20+ hours w/ charging case
  • Bluetooth 5.0 technology to eliminate call & music dropouts

Specs

  • Color: black
  • Materials: high impact plastic
  • Earbuds dimensions: 1.2" x 0.7" x 1.1"
  • Charging case dimensions: 3" x 1.2" x 1.8"
  • Frequency response: 20-20kHz
  • Driver: DL01 HyperDriver
  • Battery life: 6-8 hours
  • With case: 20+ hours
  • Qi-compatible charging
  • USB-C wired charging
  • True Wireless Hyper-Definition
  • IPX7 water-resistant earbuds
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Pillow-soft ear tips
  • Multi-beam microphone
  • 1-touch feature
  • Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

Includes

  • HyperSonic True Wireless Headphones
  • Qi-wireless capable charging case
  • USB-C recharging cable
  • 3 size of eartips (S, M, L)
  • Acid green & black sport hooks and comfort shells
  • Instruction manual

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Nov 24 - Dec 1

Terms

  • Returns accepted within 15 days of shipment for orders within the Contiguous US.