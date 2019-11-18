Enjoy Up to 8 Hours of Wireless Dynamic Sound with These TWD Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones

Description

True Wireless Hyper-Definition sound profile

Exclusive DL01 Immersive Sound Engine enhances music clarity & bass

Qi-compatible wireless charging case

IPX7 water-resistant rating

Up to 6-8 hours playtime per charge, 20+ hours w/ charging case

Bluetooth 5.0 technology to eliminate call & music dropouts

The HyperSonic headphones feature the exclusive LinearFlux DL01 Immersive Sound Engine, tuned to popular HD streaming services by Apple Music, Spotify, and Pandora — all completely wirelessly. Engineered to take on the urban jungle, you can wear these headphones comfortably 24/7, regardless of the weather. They flow wherever you go with pillow-soft ear-tips that drown out the external noise and let you focus on the music, while the form-hugging sport ear-hooks eliminate ear fatigue.