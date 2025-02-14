Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

IDrive Unlimited Mobile Backup: Lifetime Subscription

Protect Your Digital Life with Unlimited Data Backup for up to 5 Mobile Devices

by IDrive
Your phone holds a ton of valuable personal information and digital assets, and IDrive is here to make sure your digital life is safe, backed up, and secured with 256-bit AES encryption. This unlimited lifetime mobile backup plan allows you to back up your contacts, photos, videos, calendar events, and more on up to 5 devices.

  • 256-bit AES encryption with an optional user defined key
  • Back up your iOS device and restore it to your Android and vice versa
  • Access backed up files from any mobile device, or through the web
  • Share your files with your friends on Facebook, Twitter, and email
  • IDrive features Facebook & Instagram backup

Details & Requirements

  • Updates included

    Compatibility

    • iOS:
      • Compatible with iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad
      • Requires iOS 7.0 or later
      • Optimized for iPhone 5 and higher
    • Android
      • Version 2.2 and later
    • Windows Phone
      • Requires Windows Phone 8, Windows Phone 8.1

    Terms

    • All sales final
    • Instant digital redemption
  • Length of access: lifetime
  • Redemption: must redeem within 30 days of purchase
  • Restrictions: purchase includes a lifetime of unlimited mobile backup that can activate on up to 5 different mobile devices, once you add a device you will lose one of your 5 slots. Devices cannot be taken on and off the account.