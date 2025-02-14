Protect Your Digital Life with Unlimited Data Backup for up to 5 Mobile Devices

Your phone holds a ton of valuable personal information and digital assets, and IDrive is here to make sure your digital life is safe, backed up, and secured with 256-bit AES encryption. This unlimited lifetime mobile backup plan allows you to back up your contacts, photos, videos, calendar events, and more on up to 5 devices.
4/5 Stars on Cloudwards
- 256-bit AES encryption with an optional user defined key
- Back up your iOS device and restore it to your Android and vice versa
- Access backed up files from any mobile device, or through the web
- Share your files with your friends on Facebook, Twitter, and email
- IDrive features Facebook & Instagram backup