IllumiBowl Germ Defense Toilet Night Light: 2-Pack

Light Your Toilet & Destroy Bacteria in One Fell Swoop

by IllumiBowl
Description

Let there be light in the bathroom! This specialized IllumiBowl adds any color of LED light to your toilet bowl, while simultaneously fighting bacteria commonly found in toilets. That means no more stumbling around when you have to go at night, and added peace of mind that you've got a clean toilet. Simply snap it onto the rim and let it shine: it will automatically turn on when someone walks into the bathroom. There are eight color possibilities and patterned illuminations, making quite the show.

Featured on ABC's Shark Tank!

  • Turns on & off automatically via motion sensors
  • Fights bacteria commonly found in toilets utilizing special light technology
  • Sets to the color of your choice or a color-rotate light mode
  • Easy to clean by wiping with a cloth
  • Snaps on in the perfect, splash-proof location
  • Fits any toilet
  • Battery powered & now w/ even better battery life
  • Perfect for potty training children
  • Includes a 3-stage dimmer
  • Features an improved motion sensor

Details & Requirements

  • Weight: 0.8 oz
  • Dimensions: 2.2"L x 1.2"W x 2.2"H
  • Batteries: 3 AAA batteries required (not included)
  • 8 Light color option
  • Material: plastic
  • Type of bulb: LED

Compatibility

  • Any size toilet bowl

Includes

  • 2 IllumiBowl Germ Defense Toilet Night Lights

Shipping

Terms

