Light Your Toilet & Destroy Bacteria in One Fell Swoop

Description

Turns on & off automatically via motion sensors

Fights bacteria commonly found in toilets utilizing special light technology

Sets to the color of your choice or a color-rotate light mode

Easy to clean by wiping with a cloth

Snaps on in the perfect, splash-proof location

Fits any toilet

Battery powered & now w/ even better battery life

Perfect for potty training children

Includes a 3-stage dimmer

Features an improved motion sensor

Let there be light in the bathroom! This specialized IllumiBowl adds any color of LED light to your toilet bowl, while simultaneously fighting bacteria commonly found in toilets. That means no more stumbling around when you have to go at night, and added peace of mind that you've got a clean toilet. Simply snap it onto the rim and let it shine: it will automatically turn on when someone walks into the bathroom. There are eight color possibilities and patterned illuminations, making quite the show.