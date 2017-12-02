Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

iMazing 2: Universal License for Mac & Windows

Perfectly Manage All of Your iOS Data Between Devices with This All-Purpose iOS Management Software

by DigiDNA
iMazing calls itself the Swiss Army Knife of iPhone, iPad, and iPod management because it lets you truly manage your mobile data the way you want to. This all-purpose tool lets you easily browse and manage your backups, extract and print your text messages, drag and drop songs to your iPhone - all without jailbreaking your device. If you've ever upgraded or had to switch phones, you know the pain of leaving data behind. iMazing feels for you and wants to help!

9.5/10 Stars, 348 Reviews, TrustPilot

  • Transfer files between any Mac or PC & any iOS device wirelessly or w/ USB
  • Work w/ all app documents, data, & media
  • Quickly update a new iPhone w/ your old data by copying everything or selecting the content to transfer
  • Copy your music back & forth between iPhone, iPad, iPod, & your computer
  • Export your pictures & videos without iCloud or iTunes
  • Store your iPhone & iPad data for smarter backups
  • Manage your contacts by moving them between your iPhone & your Mac or PC
  • Access your iPhone voicemail, call history, voice memos, & notes
  • Import or export eBooks or PDFs from iBooks

Details & Requirements

  • Version 2.2.6
  • All minor updates included
  • Languages: English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, Korean

Compatibility

  • Mac OS X
  • Windows
  • iPod Touch
  • iPhone
  • iPad

Terms

  • Instant digital redemption
  • Redemption: must redeem within 30 days of purchase
  • Restrictions: for use on unlimited number of iOS devices, and on up to 2 PC or Mac computers