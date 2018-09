Description

Set up this slim antenna out of sight w/ included velcro patches

Easily install to access cable TV in a flash

Display either the black or white side—whichever matches your décor

Receive both HDTV & digital signals

Watch local, national & regional TV

Still have your old analog television hanging around? Don't throw it out just yet--hook up this Ghost Indoor HDTV antenna and get it back in working order. This easy-to-hide antenna receives HD television and digital signals so that you can tune into the local news or catch up on the latest episode of your favorite show when it airs, without racking up monthly fees.