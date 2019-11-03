This Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Adds Total Functionality & Timeless Beauty to Your Kitchen

Description

Enameled cast iron cookware

Brilliant white exteriors & matching interiors

Functionality of high-end cookware

Heats evenly to seal in moisture

Bel Fer, pronounced "bell fair" in French, means beautiful iron. The Bel Fer collection of enameled cast iron cookware blends timeless function with classic beauty. This limited edition Pure White series features brilliant white exteriors and matching interiors, making each one a showpiece in your kitchen with the functionality of high-end cookware. The cast-iron design heats evenly to seal in moisture while the hard enamel resists staining or dulling. Bel Fer by Inspire Home helps you serve great food with beautiful tools.