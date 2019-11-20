Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

InstaSteam™: The World's First Electricity-Free Clothing Steamer

These 6.5" Electricity-Free Steaming Pods Get Rid of Wrinkles & Unruly Creases on Your Clothes, Making Them Look Fresh

by InstaSteam
Description

Ever traveling for business and you're short on time? Well, with InstaSteam, time is on your side. InstaSteam is a specially designed Pod with an outer plastic layer, internal foam insulation, and the main components made up of all-natural minerals. Each pod lasts up to an hour depending on the circumstances. It is best to take advantage of the initial steam. When used with a regular InstaSteam Garment Holder, each pod can steam around 2-3 garments depending on how long each garment needs. Within minutes, your clothes are wrinkle-free without having to do any work or risk ruining your clothes with an iron.

  • Made up of all-natural minerals & is completely safe
  • Can steam around 2 to 3 garments when used with InstaSteam Garment Holder
  • Designed to be a quick fix when in a rush or traveling
  • Non-flammable, allowed almost anywhere you go
Specs

  • Materials: outer plastic layer, internal foam insulation, all natural minerals
  • Product dimensions: 6.5" x 6.5"
  • Completely safe
  • Works best on thinner & lighter materials
  • Eco-friendly
  • Non-flammable
  • Electricity-free
  • Portable & disposable
  • Manufacturer's 3-year warranty for unopened items

Includes

  • 3 InstaSteam Pods
  • 1 InstaSteam Garment Bag

