These 6.5" Electricity-Free Steaming Pods Get Rid of Wrinkles & Unruly Creases on Your Clothes, Making Them Look Fresh

Description

Made up of all-natural minerals & is completely safe

Can steam around 2 to 3 garments when used with InstaSteam Garment Holder

Designed to be a quick fix when in a rush or traveling

Non-flammable, allowed almost anywhere you go



Ever traveling for business and you're short on time? Well, with InstaSteam, time is on your side. InstaSteam is a specially designed Pod with an outer plastic layer, internal foam insulation, and the main components made up of all-natural minerals. Each pod lasts up to an hour depending on the circumstances. It is best to take advantage of the initial steam. When used with a regular InstaSteam Garment Holder, each pod can steam around 2-3 garments depending on how long each garment needs. Within minutes, your clothes are wrinkle-free without having to do any work or risk ruining your clothes with an iron.