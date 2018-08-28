Get Your Coding Stripes by Building Real Web Projects with 60+ Hrs of Training From the Pros

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

The 2019 Interactive Coding Bootcamp

Upskill
With expert instructors, an improved curriculum, and real-world projects that you can add to your portfolio, this updated bootcamp gives you something worth showing off at your next interview. Jump in, and you'll go from zero to hero with the essentials, like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, as you make your way through 60 hours of content. You'll take a deep dive into full-stack web development by building a number of projects from scratch, including a tic-tac-toe game and expense tracker. Plus, this training even has you create your own practice startup, showing you how to build a page with features found in sites like Facebook, Dropbox, and Salesforce.

  • Access 60+ hours of video training & 400 lessons 24/7
  • Take a beginner-friendly look at development staples, like HTML, CSS & JavaScript
  • Discover how to build & launch custom sites and web apps using Wordpress
  • Learn how to build apps in the popular Model View Controller (MVC) format by creating an expense tracker
  • Create a browser-based tic-tac-toe game to better understand object-oriented programming
  • Get firsthand experience integrating an API by building a cryptocurrency tracker

Rob Dey understands the challenges that self-taught programmers face. After developing applications for companies like Coca-Cola, Toyota, NewellRubbermaid, and more, Rob quit his job to teach full-time. His courses have reached over 70,000 students worldwide. He's also taught for General Assembly.

Rob has hand-picked experts in the field to help teach cutting edge topics, so that you can learn how things are done at top companies. Mike Dane is an Upskill instructor who holds a Master's degree in Computer Science. He's worked for Lockheed Martin and is currently a JavaScript consultant for Bitovi.

Gerard O'Neill is a Senior Software Engineer for Trello and Atlassian and he's also taught for General Assembly. Gerard is passionate about teaching and mentoring students on programming.

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: desktop
  • Certificate of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

  • Internet required

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.
