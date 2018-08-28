Get Your Coding Stripes by Building Real Web Projects with 60+ Hrs of Training From the Pros

DescriptionWith expert instructors, an improved curriculum, and real-world projects that you can add to your portfolio, this updated bootcamp gives you something worth showing off at your next interview. Jump in, and you'll go from zero to hero with the essentials, like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, as you make your way through 60 hours of content. You'll take a deep dive into full-stack web development by building a number of projects from scratch, including a tic-tac-toe game and expense tracker. Plus, this training even has you create your own practice startup, showing you how to build a page with features found in sites like Facebook, Dropbox, and Salesforce.
InstructorRob Dey understands the challenges that self-taught programmers face. After developing applications for companies like Coca-Cola, Toyota, NewellRubbermaid, and more, Rob quit his job to teach full-time. His courses have reached over 70,000 students worldwide. He's also taught for General Assembly.
Important Details
Requirements
Terms