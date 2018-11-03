Learn Vital Skills For an Increasingly Data-Driven World

Looking to break into the field of Data Science, or simply gain a solid understanding of the discipline? Data Scientists are in huge demand across a variety of industries, and this course will help you master the basics, opening up a wealth of new job opportunities. Whether you're looking for a new career or not, the world is becoming more and more defined and altered by data analysis, so these are extremely valuable skills to learn.

Formed in 2009, Excel with Business was created by founders Marc, Vin and Chris to solve a problem close to their hearts – ineffective Microsoft Excel training. As three Strategy and Management Consultants they understood the importance of being able to apply MS Excel skills in a business context.The main issue was that too many Excel courses were focussing on the software functionality rather than how that was applicable in business. They taught everything, creating long and laborious courses – rather than focusing on the most business-relevant parts of Excel… so an idea was born:A business relevant Excel training course that was affordable and personalized to each person taking it.The first Excel course quickly attracted over 100,000 users. Fast forward a few years and we have expanded our focus on improving personal productivity and helping people achieve their career ambitions through a comprehensive library of 50+ Microsoft and Business training courses. The principles of getting the right training to the right user remain and has become more sophisticated through the introduction of the filter on many courses.For more details on this course and instructor,