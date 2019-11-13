Enjoy Up to 150 Hours of Wireless Hi-Fi Sound with These IP67 Waterproof Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones

Description

Get provide unparalleled sound & fidelity w/ graphene technology

Connect to any device w/ ultra-reliable Bluetooth 5.0

Enjoy up to 150 hours of battery life w/ IPV6 low energy protocol

Listen to your favorite music under any situation w/ 100% IP67 waterproof rating

Designed for your fast-paced lifestyle, these Kharbon IP67 Wireless Earbuds save you the hassle of repetitive charging with their unbelievable 150-hour battery life. You can literally listen to Hi-Fi engineered sound 24/7. With a 100% IP67 waterproof rating, you can enjoy your favorite music anywhere! They feature an ultra-reliable Bluetooth 5.0 connection, detecting your device from up to 30 feet away and pairing instantly. These sleek earphones come in an ergonomic design with a uniquely designed extended ear canal tube for optimal fit. Enjoy functionality and comfort with Kharbon!