Kharbon IP67 Wireless Earbuds

Enjoy Up to 150 Hours of Wireless Hi-Fi Sound with These IP67 Waterproof Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones

by Kharbon Audio
Description

Designed for your fast-paced lifestyle, these Kharbon IP67 Wireless Earbuds save you the hassle of repetitive charging with their unbelievable 150-hour battery life. You can literally listen to Hi-Fi engineered sound 24/7. With a 100% IP67 waterproof rating, you can enjoy your favorite music anywhere! They feature an ultra-reliable Bluetooth 5.0 connection, detecting your device from up to 30 feet away and pairing instantly. These sleek earphones come in an ergonomic design with a uniquely designed extended ear canal tube for optimal fit. Enjoy functionality and comfort with Kharbon!

  • Get provide unparalleled sound & fidelity w/ graphene technology
  • Connect to any device w/ ultra-reliable Bluetooth 5.0
  • Enjoy up to 150 hours of battery life w/ IPV6 low energy protocol
  • Listen to your favorite music under any situation w/ 100% IP67 waterproof rating

Specs

  • Color: black
  • Materials: aluminum
  • Product dimensions: 7.8"H x 4.2"L x 2.4"W
  • 100% IP67 waterproof
  • Doubles as power bank (2,000mAh)
  • Fast charging
  • Over 150 hour battery
  • Hi-Fi audiophile grade sound
  • Ambient noise cancellation
  • Dual beamforming microphone
  • Google & Siri compatible
  • Ultra reliable Bluetooth 5.0
  • Ultra ergonomic design
  • Optimal ear fit
  • Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

Includes

  • Kharbon IP67 Wireless Earbuds (Black)
  • Charging case
  • Micro USB
  • Micro USB power out

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Dec 14 - Dec 21

Terms

  • All sales final.