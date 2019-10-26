Browse & Stream Anywhere with the 10.5" LED Touch- Sensitive Retina Display & Wi-Fi Connectivity of This Grade B Refurbished iPad Pro

DescriptionWith improved features from its predecessor, the iPad Pro 10.5" is your buddy for on-the-go browsing. It features a fully-laminated anti-reflective LED-backlit touch-sensitive Retina display with 40% reduced bezels. With dual cameras, this iPad allows you to shoot quality stills and record crisp videos. Powered by an Apple A10X processor and 64GB memory storage, it delivers better and faster performance than previous models. You can browse and stream anywhere thanks to its Wi-Fi connectivity. This refurbished iPad Pro is packed with quality Apple hardware features for only a fraction of what you'd pay buying new.
Refurbished RatingThis product is listed with a grade “B” rating. It may have some signs of use such as possible light to moderate scratches on the back housing but no or minimal cosmetic blemishes on the screen. No passcode/DEP lock, no dings/dents/LCD burn.
Specs
Includes
Shipping
Terms