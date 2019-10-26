Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 64GB - Space Grey (Certified Refurbished)

Browse & Stream Anywhere with the 10.5" LED Touch- Sensitive Retina Display & Wi-Fi Connectivity of This Grade B Refurbished iPad Pro

by Apple

Description

With improved features from its predecessor, the iPad Pro 10.5" is your buddy for on-the-go browsing. It features a fully-laminated anti-reflective LED-backlit touch-sensitive Retina display with 40% reduced bezels. With dual cameras, this iPad allows you to shoot quality stills and record crisp videos. Powered by an Apple A10X processor and 64GB memory storage, it delivers better and faster performance than previous models. You can browse and stream anywhere thanks to its Wi-Fi connectivity. This refurbished iPad Pro is packed with quality Apple hardware features for only a fraction of what you'd pay buying new.

  • Wi-Fi connectivity: Browse & stream on the go
  • Dual-camera, 12MP iSight rear camera + 7MP FaceTime HD front camera: Shoot quality stills & record 4K or 1080p HD videos
  • ProMotion technology: Experience an impressive & faster 120Hz smoother animation
  • 10-hour battery life: No more boring trips thanks to longer hours of web surfing, video streaming & audio playing
  • Model year: 2017

Refurbished Rating

This product is listed with a grade “B” rating. It may have some signs of use such as possible light to moderate scratches on the back housing but no or minimal cosmetic blemishes on the screen. No passcode/DEP lock, no dings/dents/LCD burn.

Specs

  • Color: grey
  • Materials: aluminum, plastic, glass
  • Product dimensions: 6.8"H x 9.8"L x 0.3"W
  • Processor: 2.3GHz Apple A10X Fusion
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage capacity: 64GB
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi ONLY
  • Built-in display: 10.5" LED-backlit fully laminated display
  • Wide color (DCI-P3 color gamut) display
  • ProMotion technology
  • 2224x1668 resolution
  • Camera: 12MP (rear), 7MP (front)
  • Battery life: 10 hours
  • Aftermarket 30-day parts and labor warranty from third party
  • Model number: MQDT2LL/A

Includes

  • Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 64GB - Grey (Certified Refurbished)
  • USB cable
  • Power adapter

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Nov 2 - Nov 9

Terms

  • Returns accepted within 15 days of shipment for orders within the Contiguous US.