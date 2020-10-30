Make Meetings & Video Chats Better with This Webcam's 1080p Resolution, Built-In Stereo Microphone, and Multifunctional Base

Description

Most of us are now living under the new normal, working and studying online. Make conferences better with iPM 1080p Full HD Webcam. This high-definition camera brings true-color images with a frame rate up to 30FPS, providing a smooth picture. It's easy to use with its plug-and-play setup. Equipped with a multifunctional base, the camera can be fixed on the computer or monitor through the tripod screw hole on the bottom. Place it on a desktop or mount it on a tripod. It also has a built-in noise reduction microphone, which can automatically eliminate background noise, clearly capture the sound within 5 meters, and obtain studio-quality sound. It is the best choice for video conference output medium sound.



