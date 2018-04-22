Meet The Only Wireless Charging Pad That Can Simultaneously Charge an Apple Watch & an iPhone

Qi-compatible charging helps extend the overall battery life of smartphones

Charges devices up to 20% faster than other chargers

Exclusive multiProtect technology provides temperate control, surge protection & short-circuit prvention

Only charging pad that can charge both an iPhone & an Apple Watch at the same time

Wireless charging is becoming more and more common, but so too are the problems associated with it. For instance, you can't charge multiple Qi-compatible devices at once. This portable charging station solves that problem. Compatible with Apple Watch, the new iPhones, and Qi-enabled Android phones, this simple charging station allows you to decrease the cable clutter while getting your phone and Apple Watch powered up fast.