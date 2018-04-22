Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

iPM 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad

Meet The Only Wireless Charging Pad That Can Simultaneously Charge an Apple Watch & an iPhone

by iPM
Wireless charging is becoming more and more common, but so too are the problems associated with it. For instance, you can't charge multiple Qi-compatible devices at once. This portable charging station solves that problem. Compatible with Apple Watch, the new iPhones, and Qi-enabled Android phones, this simple charging station allows you to decrease the cable clutter while getting your phone and Apple Watch powered up fast.

  • Qi-compatible charging helps extend the overall battery life of smartphones
  • Charges devices up to 20% faster than other chargers
  • Exclusive multiProtect technology provides temperate control, surge protection & short-circuit prvention
  • Only charging pad that can charge both an iPhone & an Apple Watch at the same time

Details

  • Weight: about 180g
  • Size: 5.91" x 2.36" x 0.38"
  • Input: 5V/1A-2A
  • Output: 5V/1A-1.6A
  • Power: 10W
  • Receiving distance: ≤ 5mm
  • Machine efficiency: ≥73%
  • Fast charge for Apple: 7.5W
  • Fast charge for Android: 10W
  • Fast charging and power supply: QC 2.0 9V adapter
  • Certifications: CE, FCC, RoHS

Compatibility

  • iPhone X, 8, 8 Plus
  • Samsung S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge+, Note 5, S7, S7 Edge, S8, S8+, Note 8
  • Apple Watch 2nd and 3rd generations

Includes

  • 2-in-1 wireless charging pad
  • USB cable
  • Manual

