iPM World HD 360 Degree 1080p Wireless IP Camera

Protection, Panoramas & Privacy Are Paramount with This Encrypted Camera

$44.99 $129.99 65% off
by iPM
(32)
Home security cameras are designed to give us peace of mind, but all that goes out the window if a hacker manages to tap into your feed. Offering complete video encryption, this HD panoramic camera ensures your footage stays private, all the while giving you 360 degrees of uncompromising viewing potential.

  • Keep tabs on your living space w/ 360° panoramic views
  • View footage from your smartphone w/ the WiFi client
  • Stay alert w/ infrared night vision
  • Keep your footage private w/ multiple encryption protocols
  • Rotate the camera w/ your phone to get the perfect angle
  • Fit anywhere thanks to its compact size

Details

  • Processor: GM8135+SC2145
  • 3D navigation
  • Image sensor: 1/3 HD CMOS 2 megapixel CMOS
  • Manual video format: MP4 (1920 x 1080P, storage in mobile)
  • Video compression standard: H.264 (storage in TF card)
  • Video frame rate: max 25 frames
  • Video playback mode: mobile client
  • Built-in microphone
  • Built-in speaker
  • 3.6MM lens
  • Focusing method: manual
  • LED lamp
  • Infrared night vision effect: 32ft (IR-CUT automatic switching)
  • Horizontal rotation: 355 degrees
  • Vertical rotation: 80 degrees
  • Video control
  • Motion detection
  • Alarm action
  • Remote firmware upgrades
  • Max sharing to 5 users
  • Supply voltage:DC 5V1.6A
  • Working temperature: 0-55° C
  • Working environment: indoors
  • Product size:L 3.7" x W 3.5" x H 5.1"
  • WiFi antenna
  • LAN port
  • Micro-USB port
  • Net weight: 8oz

Compatibility

  • WiFi connectivity: IEEE 802.11b/g/n
  • Local storage: MicroSD card (supports up to 128GB)
  • Supported protocols: TCP/UDP, IP, HTTP, SMTP, DHCP, DDNS, UPNP, and NTP

App Compatibility

  • Android 4.1 and later
  • iOS 9.2 and later

Includes

  • Camera
  • Color box
  • Power supply
  • Instructions
  • Screw package
  • Wall-fixed tray
  • Reset pin

Terms

All sales final.
  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Jun 13 - Jun 16