Access 47 lectures & 4.5 hours of content 24/7

Install NetHunter & Kali Linux on your Android device to perform tests

Learn how to start gathering information about WiFi networks around you

Use your Android device to gain access to any account accessed by devices in your network

Create a fake access point in a network & spy on all the data sent on it

Explore a number of exploitation methods that can be used to gain full control over a target computer

Discover three methods to detect ARP Poisoning Attacks Focusing on the practical, non-theoretical side of penetration testing, this course delves into using Android as a penetration testing tool, using real life scenarios that will give you full control over a variety of computer systems. For each attack explored, you'll learn how it works, how to practically launch it, and how to detect and prevent that type of attack from happening. By course's end, you'll have a firm grasp of penetration testing with Android and be able to implement techniques on your own system or in corporate environments.

Zaid Al-Quraishi is an ethical hacker, pentester, and programmer. He has extensive experience in ethical hacking and penetration testing, more specifically with regard to network security. Zaid started making video tutorials in 2009 for the ethical hacking website iSecuri1ty, and has also served as an editor, manager, and penetration tester for the company. He teaches mostly by example, specifically by first explaining the theory of each technique and then how it translates to a real-life situation.