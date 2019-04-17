Give Yourself Complete Online Protection Without Slowing Your Browsing Down

Enjoy P2P file-sharing with complete anonymity and blazing fast speeds with Ivacy VPN. With a lifetime subscription to this highly-reviewed service, you can unblock and enjoy buffer-less HD streaming of your favorite movies, TV shows, and sports events. Defeat geo-restrictions and embrace Internet freedom by connecting to more than 1,000 servers in 100+ locations worldwide! Official partners with National Cyber Security Alliance, Ivacy VPN promotes cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness.

System Requirements

Windows 7 or later (32 bit to 64 bit), 2GB RAM

MacOS 10.1 or later

Linux

iOS 10 or later

Android 4.03 or later

Router

Kindle

Roku

OpenELEC

PS4, Xbox

Blackberry

Raspberry Pi

Important Details

Length of access: lifetime

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Advanced IPsec & IKEV protocols

Virus protection

Smart connect feature

Military-grade 256-Bit encryption

1000+ servers in 100+ locations

Internet kill switch

High-speed downloading

Unlimited bandwidth

Dedicated Kodi app

P2P support

Supports 5 devices with simultaneous logins

Based in Singapore

Not based in an "Enemy of the Internet" or "14 Eyes" country

About the Developer

At Ivacy, ingenuity is engrained throughout its product development cycle. Ivacy believes in complete online freedom, along with impenetrable security for its users. With its eyes set dead straight on its target, Ivacy began its journey in 2007 and engineered the best VPN service to help users experience true Internet freedom.In 2010, Ivacy was the first VPN company to introduce a unique feature called “Split Tunneling.” This feature allows users to enjoy complete control over which data to send through their ISP and which data to send through Ivacy's VPN service. Since then, Ivacy has integrated many additional features, allowing millions of satisfied users to benefit from them in the long run.