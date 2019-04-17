Give Yourself Complete Online Protection Without Slowing Your Browsing Down

Description
Enjoy P2P file-sharing with complete anonymity and blazing fast speeds with Ivacy VPN. With a lifetime subscription to this highly-reviewed service, you can unblock and enjoy buffer-less HD streaming of your favorite movies, TV shows, and sports events. Defeat geo-restrictions and embrace Internet freedom by connecting to more than 1,000 servers in 100+ locations worldwide! Official partners with National Cyber Security Alliance, Ivacy VPN promotes cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness.
Winner of the 2019 BestVPN.com Fastest VPN Award!
- Lock down your browsing w/ powerful 256-bit encryption
- Enjoy fast uninterrupted P2P file-sharing with complete anonymity
- Quick-connect to 1,000+ servers in 100+ locations across 50+ countries
- Get a dedicated VPN add-on for Kodi
- Protect yourself against hackers, spyware, & government surveillance
- Anonymize your online activity against spammers & identity thieves
- Overcome ISP speed throttling & port blocking
- Access region-blocked content anywhere in the world
- Enjoy amazing Ivacy features on a range of compatible devices
- Log in on 5 devices simultaneously
Strict No Logging Policy
Reviews
- VPNMentor: ★★★★★
- BestVPNProvider: ★★★★★
System Requirements
- Windows 7 or later (32 bit to 64 bit), 2GB RAM
- MacOS 10.1 or later
- Linux
- iOS 10 or later
- Android 4.03 or later
- Router
- Kindle
- Roku
- OpenELEC
- PS4, Xbox
- Blackberry
- Raspberry Pi
Important Details
- Length of access: lifetime
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Advanced IPsec & IKEV protocols
- Virus protection
- Smart connect feature
- Military-grade 256-Bit encryption
- 1000+ servers in 100+ locations
- Internet kill switch
- High-speed downloading
- Unlimited bandwidth
- Dedicated Kodi app
- P2P support
- Supports 5 devices with simultaneous logins
- Based in Singapore
- Not based in an "Enemy of the Internet" or "14 Eyes" country
About the Developer
At Ivacy, ingenuity is engrained throughout its product development cycle. Ivacy believes in complete online freedom, along with impenetrable security for its users. With its eyes set dead straight on its target, Ivacy began its journey in 2007 and engineered the best VPN service to help users experience true Internet freedom.
In 2010, Ivacy was the first VPN company to introduce a unique feature called “Split Tunneling.” This feature allows users to enjoy complete control over which data to send through their ISP and which data to send through Ivacy's VPN service. Since then, Ivacy has integrated many additional features, allowing millions of satisfied users to benefit from them in the long run.