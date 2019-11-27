Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Jamstik 7 Guitar Trainer

Practice the Guitar & Make Music On-the-Go with This Travel-Sized MIDI Smart Guitar

by Jamstik
Description

The Jamstik 7 is the ultimate, go-anywhere guitar instruction tool bundled with apps and software that take the guesswork out of learning to play. It's powered by all-new patented FretTouch™ Finger Sensing Technology and Infrasense™ Optical String Pickups supporting an enhanced digitized guitar learning experience. See your fingers on the screen in real-time and take the guesswork out of learning to play. At just over 18 inches, you can practice anywhere with the Jamstik 7. Lightweight, wireless, and portable, Jamstik makes it easier to make music on-the-go.

  • Capacitive touch PCB sits below the fretboard, identifying your finger position in realtime & allowing for more nuanced play
  • Play fully wirelessly w/ the added option to connect via high-speed USB
  • Use the trainer w/ ease thanks to the touch-sensitive navigational D-Pad & Shift button controls
  • Play real, high-quality custom guitar nickel steel strings from D'Addario

Specs

  • Color: black
  • Finish: plastic, glossy
  • Materials: plastic, electronics
  • Product dimensions: 2"H x 18"L x 3.3"W
  • Up to 72 hours of continuous play
  • Bluetooth 4.0 & optional USB connectivity
  • FretTouch™ Finger Sensing Technology
  • Infrasense™ Optical String Pickups
  • Lightweight, wireless & portable
  • Captouch sensing
  • Optical pickups
  • Real strings
  • Manufacturer's 90-day warranty

Compatibility

  • iOS 9.0 and above on a iPad Mini 2 (or later), iPad Air 2 (or later), iPad 3 (or later), iPhone (6S or later), iPad Pro (or later)
  • OSX 10.10+ and above
  • Windows 10 with Bluetooth Low Energy 4.0 and Intel Dual Core i5 2.5GHz+ (USB connection only)
  • Chrome Browser on Chromebook, Mac and PC with USB connection
  • See full list of devices here

Includes

  • Jamstik 7 Guitar Trainer (Righty)
  • Guitar strap
  • Guitar picks
  • 4 AA batteries
  • Documentation

