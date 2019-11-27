Practice the Guitar & Make Music On-the-Go with This Travel-Sized MIDI Smart Guitar

Description

Capacitive touch PCB sits below the fretboard, identifying your finger position in realtime & allowing for more nuanced play

Play fully wirelessly w/ the added option to connect via high-speed USB

Use the trainer w/ ease thanks to the touch-sensitive navigational D-Pad & Shift button controls

Play real, high-quality custom guitar nickel steel strings from D'Addario

The Jamstik 7 is the ultimate, go-anywhere guitar instruction tool bundled with apps and software that take the guesswork out of learning to play. It's powered by all-new patented FretTouch™ Finger Sensing Technology and Infrasense™ Optical String Pickups supporting an enhanced digitized guitar learning experience. See your fingers on the screen in real-time and take the guesswork out of learning to play. At just over 18 inches, you can practice anywhere with the Jamstik 7. Lightweight, wireless, and portable, Jamstik makes it easier to make music on-the-go.