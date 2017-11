By Packt Publishing | in Online Courses





Apply Angular 2 concepts to an application that grows in complexity throughout the course

Discover how to present data to users while also ensuring that their interactions on the UI are handled by the presentation layer of your app

Look at business logic needs so your system behaves correctly

Create forms w/ ease & smoothly handle validation

Merge development aspects w/ reactive & asynchronous programming Angular 2 promises cross-platform coding, greater development efficiency, better speed and performance, and incredible tooling to create applications for both mobile and desktop. This course delivers an early deep dive into the architectural aspects of Angular 2 development, and imparts the knowledge you need to understand it comprehensively and put into practice the key concepts powering the framework.

Mathieu Chauvinc is a Managing Director at Red Ape Solutions, where he aspires to keep the company at the bleeding edge of web technologies. On a daily basis, he leads the tech team of 15 and collaborates with them in building complex single page applications and neat hybrid mobile apps. He has been involved in web technologies for over a decade, from Django to Node.js and Go, SQL to NoSQL, Mootools to Angular 2, continuously trying to keep the right balance between the excitement of new frameworks and the stability of proven ones. He always has a special place in his heart for Python and Django.



He holds a Master’s in Engineering from the German University Karlsruhe and a Master’s in Engineering from the French ENSAM (Paris). Despite an engineering background, he has always had a passion for knowledge sharing, which has followed him until today, and he regularly conducts corporate or free training sessions on various IT topics in his country of residence, Malaysia.