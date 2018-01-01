This One Touch Takeoff Drone Offers a Smooth Flight for Drone Pilots of All Levels

The easiest drone to fly on the planet is the JetJat Ultra Nano Drone! Simply click a button to take off, maintain altitude, and land like a pro with the auto-land feature. Built to fit right inside of its controller for easy transport, and set up to live stream the camera feed to your phone, you can get an incredible first-person view from anywhere.
- Attach your smartphone to the controller & steer using a live streaming view of what your drone is seeing
- Take off & land w/ a single button, & enjoy full 4-channel control of direction, thrust, flips, & tricks
- Tap the one touch take off button & just throw your drone & it will hover in place, awaiting command
- Capture awesome action videos & photos w/ the high-quality camera
- Enjoy 3 speed modes & a 6-axis Gyroscope for a completely controlled flight
- Fly at night w/ the built-in LED lights
- Integrate with the TAMO C-Future Virtual Reality Headset (sold separately) for a truly first-person view experience