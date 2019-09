Description

Reduce eyestrain & productivity w/ extra large print keys

Access productivity & multimedia controls w/ dedicated hotkeys

Type with greater accuracy w/ its 6-key rollover

The Azio KB505U Vision is a keyboard designed to reduce eye strain and promote productivity. With its extra-large print keys, you won't have to take a long time looking for a certain letter. You can select between red, blue, or purple backlight to further enhance keyboard visibility. The keyboard also features dedicated hotkeys for quick access to productivity and multimedia controls.