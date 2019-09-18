Protect Your Online Activity & Browse Without Restriction for Life

Description
Whether you're using a private internet connection or public Wi-Fi, your online privacy and security is far from guaranteed. With top-rated solution VPN Unlimited, you can regain control over your digital life with full security and anonymity online. There are no speed or bandwidth limits, so you'll still enjoy full browsing speeds, without the dangers of leaving your data exposed or the geographic restrictions set on certain websites abroad (think streaming websites). More than 10 million customers globally have entrusted their online protection to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, and the reviews speak for themselves. Add it to your cybersecurity toolkit, and enjoy a massive selection of servers worldwide, a rich variety of VPN protocols, and much more to keep hackers out of your sensitive data!
Tech.Co: “From its simple interface to its genuinely practical features, VPN Unlimited has plenty to recommend it.”
VPN Special: “KeepSolid VPN Unlimited offers amazing services and its advanced features makes it a solid VPN service provider.”
- Reliably protect your data on any public WiFi
- Surf w/ no speed or bandwidth limits
- Access 400+ VPN servers w/ 80+ locations globally, including the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia & Hong Kong. Check the list here
- Surf on a variety of VPN protocols, like IKEv2, OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec & KeepSolid Wise
- Access streaming servers for US Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, ESPN+ & HBO Now
- Enjoy a better browsing experience w/ handy features, like Trusted Networks, Ping Tests & Favorite Servers
- Easily configure your VPN connection on your router.
- Convenient management of connected devices
- Includes torrent (P2P) servers
- Includes kill switch on iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows platforms
- Military-grade AES 256-bit encryption
- Zero log policy
- Proprietary apps for all platforms
- Unlimited traffic and connection speed
- 24/7 customer support
Reviews
- PC Mag's Top VPN
- Editor's Pick Award by Software Informer
- Laptop Review Pro's Best VPN for Laptop
System Requirements
- Android 4.1 and later
- mac OS 10.11 and later
- macOS 10.10 (standalone version of the app)
- iOS 9.0 and later
- iPhone 5S or later
- Windows Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10
- Linux: Debian GNU/Linux 8.0, Ubuntu 14.04+
- Windows Phone 8.1 (including Update 1)
- Google Chrome
- Mozilla Firefox
- Language options for iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows: English, Arabic, Chinese (simplified), German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (BR), Russian, Spanish, and Turkish
- This service is available for setting up on WiFi routers
- This product is available to residents of the UAE, China, and Russia
Important Details
- Length of access: lifetime
- License deadline: redeem within 30 days of purchase
- Restrictions: use on up to 5 devices simultaneously; you can deactivate devices at any time (1 per week), to free a slot for a new device to have 5 total activated at a time
- VPN works with torrents on US-California 1, Canada-Ontario, Romania, Luxembourg & France servers
- See VPN countries with servers here
- Updates included
- Language options for iOS, Android, Mac OS X and Windows: English, Arabic, Chinese (simplified), German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (BR), Russian, Spanish, and Turkish
- Please contact support@keepsolid.com with questions regarding compatibility with your router/setup
- For technical questions, please see the VPN FAQs here, or contact them directly at support@keepsolid.com
About the Developer
Founded in 2013, KeepSolid is a product company with a paramount goal of creating value for clients by making they lives and work simpler, more secure, and effective. KeepSolid team knows how to make internet better, and by producing quality VPN solutions they are making the best contribution they can.