Protect Your Online Activity & Browse Without Restriction for Life

Reliably protect your data on any public WiFi

Surf w/ no speed or bandwidth limits

Access 400+ VPN servers w/ 80+ locations globally, including the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia & Hong Kong. Check the list here

Surf on a variety of VPN protocols, like IKEv2, OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec & KeepSolid Wise

Access streaming servers for US Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, ESPN+ & HBO Now

Enjoy a better browsing experience w/ handy features, like Trusted Networks, Ping Tests & Favorite Servers

Easily configure your VPN connection on your router.

Convenient management of connected devices

Includes torrent (P2P) servers

Includes kill switch on iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows platforms

Military-grade AES 256-bit encryption

Zero log policy

Proprietary apps for all platforms

Unlimited traffic and connection speed

24/7 customer support

Whether you're using a private internet connection or public Wi-Fi, your online privacy and security is far from guaranteed. With top-rated solution VPN Unlimited, you can regain control over your digital life with full security and anonymity online. There are no speed or bandwidth limits, so you'll still enjoy full browsing speeds, without the dangers of leaving your data exposed or the geographic restrictions set on certain websites abroad (think streaming websites). More than 10 million customers globally have entrusted their online protection to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, and the reviews speak for themselves. Add it to your cybersecurity toolkit, and enjoy a massive selection of servers worldwide, a rich variety of VPN protocols, and much more to keep hackers out of your sensitive data!

