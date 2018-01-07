Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Keezel Safe Internet Device + Lifetime VPN Subscription

Keezel Safe Internet Device + Lifetime VPN Subscription

Encrypt Any Public WiFi & Secure All Your Devices at the Same Time with This Portable Online Security Solution

by Keezel
Using the internet is dangerous: hackers, malicious websites, phishing attempts, all these pose a great threat to your info and devices. The Keezel is a small portable device that protects you and your phone, laptop, tablet, etc. on WiFi networks.

Raised over $1M on Indiegogo

  • Encrypts your internet connection and secures all the data traveling from your devices to the web so that your passwords, credit card details, or even identity don’t get stolen
  • Blocks access to known malicious websites so that they don’t infect your devices
  • Blocks ads to prevent malware infections and marketing companies from tracing and profiling you
  • Replaces your public IP with a random one that can't be traced back to you or your devices
  • With 2 Keezels, it allows you to connect one to ther other anywhere on the planet and lets your access country-restricted services from anywhere, anytime
  • Unblocks websites so you can access any local services from abroad
  • Protects all your WiFi IoT devices so that a hacker cannot access your entire network via a vulnerable IoT gadget
  • Charges your phone on the go

Details & Requirements

  • Includes a Lifetime Premium VPN subscription
  • Can secure up to 10 devices at the same time
  • Over 1250 VPN servers in over 160 countries
  • Battery/powerbank capacity: 8,000mAh
  • Battery life: 20+ hours of continuous use, can be used while charging
  • Charge time: up to 7 hours
  • 1 USB port, 1 micro-USB port
  • Any WiFi-enabled device (including media streamers and IoT devices

Compatibility

  • Any WiFi-enabled device (including IoT devices)

Includes

  • Keezel device
  • Activation code for lifetime VPN subscription
  • Protective travel case
  • Charging cable

Shipping

  • Ships Internationally
  • Expected Delivery: Jul 17 - Jul 20
  • Expected International Delivery: Jul 17 - Jul 20

Terms

  • All sales final