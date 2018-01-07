Encrypt Any Public WiFi & Secure All Your Devices at the Same Time with This Portable Online Security Solution

Using the internet is dangerous: hackers, malicious websites, phishing attempts, all these pose a great threat to your info and devices. The Keezel is a small portable device that protects you and your phone, laptop, tablet, etc. on WiFi networks.
Raised over $1M on Indiegogo
- Encrypts your internet connection and secures all the data traveling from your devices to the web so that your passwords, credit card details, or even identity don’t get stolen
- Blocks access to known malicious websites so that they don’t infect your devices
- Blocks ads to prevent malware infections and marketing companies from tracing and profiling you
- Replaces your public IP with a random one that can't be traced back to you or your devices
- With 2 Keezels, it allows you to connect one to ther other anywhere on the planet and lets your access country-restricted services from anywhere, anytime
- Unblocks websites so you can access any local services from abroad
- Protects all your WiFi IoT devices so that a hacker cannot access your entire network via a vulnerable IoT gadget
- Charges your phone on the go