Diagnose Car Trouble Before It Happens

Description

Works w/ any device as long as you have a WiFi connection, & all cars manufactured after 1996

Diagnoses your car like a pro so you can identify problems before they become serious

Compatible w/ a huge range of additional apps, including DashCommand, OBD Auto Doctor, & Torque Pro

Your car, just like a person, needs routine checkups to ensure its health. But you're not going to bring your car into a mechanic every other month just because it "feels right." Instead, keep tabs on your car's health with the KOBRA! This wireless scanner can interpret over 3,000 code definitions of generic and manufacturer-specific trouble codes. You just need a WiFi connection and you can diagnose any car problem and unlock massive amounts of data on your car's performance in real time.