Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Gear + Gadgets > Auto > Car Gadgets

KOBRA Wireless Car Scanner

Diagnose Car Trouble Before It Happens

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$14.99 $49.99 70% off
by KOBRA
(47)
Add to Cart
Add to Cart ($14.99)
Add 1 Year Warranty - $4.99
Add 2 Year Warranty - $5.99
Learn More
Ending In:
wishlist

Description

Your car, just like a person, needs routine checkups to ensure its health. But you're not going to bring your car into a mechanic every other month just because it "feels right." Instead, keep tabs on your car's health with the KOBRA! This wireless scanner can interpret over 3,000 code definitions of generic and manufacturer-specific trouble codes. You just need a WiFi connection and you can diagnose any car problem and unlock massive amounts of data on your car's performance in real time.

4/5 Stars on 700+ Amazon reviews

  • Works w/ any device as long as you have a WiFi connection, & all cars manufactured after 1996
  • Diagnoses your car like a pro so you can identify problems before they become serious
  • Compatible w/ a huge range of additional apps, including DashCommand, OBD Auto Doctor, & Torque Pro

Details

  • Knows over 3,000 trouble codes

Compatibility

  • iOS
  • Android
  • Windows

Includes

  • KOBRA Wireless Car Scanner

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: May 15 - May 18

Terms

  • All sales final.