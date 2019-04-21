Diagnose Car Trouble Before It Happens

DescriptionYour car, just like a person, needs routine checkups to ensure its health. But you're not going to bring your car into a mechanic every other month just because it "feels right." Instead, keep tabs on your car's health with the KOBRA! This wireless scanner can interpret over 3,000 code definitions of generic and manufacturer-specific trouble codes. You just need a WiFi connection and you can diagnose any car problem and unlock massive amounts of data on your car's performance in real time.
