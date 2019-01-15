Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

The Lean Six Sigma Project Manager Certification Bundle

Certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belt
Lean Management
Minitab Essentials
Certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belt

Supercharge Your Organization's Efficiency as a Lean Six Sigma-Savvy Project Manager

By Simplilearn | in Online Courses

There are many schools of thought in the world of project management, but few are as respected and effective as Lean Six Sigma. Blending the Lean and Six Sigma methodologies, Lean Six Sigma is all about helping businesses drive profits by minimizing waste and reducing defects in their products. Utilizing case studies and real-life examples, this course walks you through the core principles of Lean Six Sigma, so you can help you business reach peak efficiency. Plus, you'll even receive a certification of completion to use as a powerful bargaining chip when you're out on the job hunt.

  • Master the core principles of Lean Six Sigma
  • Learn how to implement quality projects & applications
  • Perform statistical analysis w/ the Minitab tool
  • Master the Lean & DMAIC methodologies using case studies and real-life examples
  • Validate your training w/ a certificate of completion
  • Accredited by The International Association for Six Sigma Certification (IASSC)
  • 4 real life projects
  • 4 simulation test papers
  • 33 PDUs offered

Instructor

Simplilearn is a leading provider of a suite of professional certification courses. They work with companies and working professionals to address their unique learning needs. They are constantly improving their learning frameworks to make them more user-friendly, while simultaneously upgrading their courses to remain up- to-date. They assist all their learners in applying for certification exams, and help them pass by sharing essential tips and tricks.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 720 days
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certifications of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required

Bundle Includes

  • Globally recognized IIASC accredited courseware
  • 37 hours of high quality e-Learning content
  • 58 PDUs offered
  • 106 real-world examples
  • 86 end of chapter quizzes
  • 3 industry-based case studies
  • 4 LSSGB simulation exams
  • 3 Lean management simulation exams
  • 2 Glossaries for difficult terms and acronyms
  • Collection of 47 Six Sigma tools for hands-on practice
  • IASSC exam fee NOT included
Lean Management

Optimize Your Business' Operations & Drive More Value for Customers

By Simplilearn | in Online Courses

Lean-savvy managers excel at helping businesses improve their operations and create more value with less resources. So, it should come as no surprise that these professionals are in high demand. This Lean Management course will get you up to speed with the concepts and principles of Lean Management, so you can optimize processes, increase quality and drive maximum value in your organization.

  • Learn how to create more value for customers w/ less resources
  • Help businesses reduce unwanted activities & adopt continuous processes for improvement
  • Explore Lean in manufacturing, service, office & metrics
  • Optimize end-to-end processes & limit wasted effort using Lean Management concepts
  • Validate your training w/ a certificate of completion

Instructor

Simplilearn is a leading provider of a suite of professional certification courses. They work with companies and working professionals to address their unique learning needs. They are constantly improving their learning frameworks to make them more user-friendly, while simultaneously upgrading their courses to remain up- to-date. They assist all their learners in applying for certification exams, and help them pass by sharing essential tips and tricks. For more details on this course and instructor, click here.

Minitab Essentials

Help Businesses Spot Trends & Discover Valuable Insights with This Data-Driven Software

By Simplilearn | in Online Courses

Your project management toolbox wouldn't be complete without Minitab®, the data-driven software package that helps companies identify trends, solve problems, spot valuable insights in their operations. Covering nine different case studies in healthcare, IT and IT services, and manufacturing, this course shows you how to solve real-world problems with this invaluable project management tool.

  • Master the practical applications of Minitab® 17
  • Learn from nine case studies in the domains of healthcare, IT & more
  • Explore common pitfalls while analyzing data
  • Dive into regression analysis, variance & more Minitab® concepts
  • Validate your training w/ a certificate of completion
  • 4 PDUs offered

Instructor

Simplilearn is a leading provider of a suite of professional certification courses. They work with companies and working professionals to address their unique learning needs. They are constantly improving their learning frameworks to make them more user-friendly, while simultaneously upgrading their courses to remain up- to-date. They assist all their learners in applying for certification exams, and help them pass by sharing essential tips and tricks. For more details on this course and instructor, click here.

