Master the core principles of Lean Six Sigma

Learn how to implement quality projects & applications

Perform statistical analysis w/ the Minitab tool

Master the Lean & DMAIC methodologies using case studies and real-life examples

Validate your training w/ a certificate of completion

Accredited by The International Association for Six Sigma Certification (IASSC)

4 real life projects

4 simulation test papers

33 PDUs offered

There are many schools of thought in the world of project management, but few are as respected and effective as Lean Six Sigma. Blending the Lean and Six Sigma methodologies, Lean Six Sigma is all about helping businesses drive profits by minimizing waste and reducing defects in their products. Utilizing case studies and real-life examples, this course walks you through the core principles of Lean Six Sigma, so you can help you business reach peak efficiency. Plus, you'll even receive a certification of completion to use as a powerful bargaining chip when you're out on the job hunt.