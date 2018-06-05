Better Focus or the Perfect Night's Sleep Is Just a Sound Away with This Machine

Provides 10 fan sounds & 10 ambient noise variations, including white noise, pink noise & brown noise

Helps mask disruptive environmental noises so you or your child can fall asleep w/ ease

Powered by AC or USB & dynamically creates unique, non-repeating sounds w/ no moving parts

Precise volume control allows you to set the perfect level for your unique environment

A little bit of noise can help you focus and be more productive and LectroFan is ideal for relaxation, study, or privacy. It's also a personal white noise and fan sound machine, helping you drift off to sleep and get a more peaceful rest. LectroFan offers twenty unique digital sounds to mask noises and all sounds can be personalized with pin-point volume control.