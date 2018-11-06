Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Level Alkaline Bottle

Make Your Own Alkaline Water in Minutes with This Sleek, Insulated Bottle That Keeps Water Icy Cold for Up to 30 Hours

by Level Bottle
Description

All your favorite celebrities swear by drinking alkaline water — and now you can, too — without breaking the bank. Level Bottle features a replaceable alkaline ionizer that adds essential minerals like calcium, zinc, iron, and magnesium to boost your water's pH up to 9.5. From there, the benefits can be seriously amazing: clearer skin, boosted immunity, and a healthier, more balanced you. Level Bottle is designed with premium matte exterior that maintains your water's temperature up to 30 hours — all while saving Mother Nature from the plastic water bottles you won't be wasting.

  • Designed with a premium matte exterior using food-grade stainless steel
  • Advanced insulation maintains temperatures up to 30 hours
  • The stainless steel, replaceable alkaline ionizer includes essential minerals such as calcium, zinc, iron and magnesium
  • Boosts your water’s pH up to 9.5 in minutes
  • Makes smoother, great-tasting water
  • Reusable & eco-friendly
  • Helps you to hydrate, detox & boost your immunity

Features

  • Double-walled and vacuum sealed for leakproof, sweatproof insulation
  • Food-grade 304 stainless steel interior and 201 stainless steel exterior
  • Holds 500mL (16 oz) of water
  • Wide mouth opening with slim design to fit in any cup holder
  • Lightweight (11 oz without water) and portable
  • Premium matte finish
  • Laser-engraved, metallic logo
  • BPA-free
  • Made in China

Instructions

  • Insert the ionizer, add drinking water and wait 10 minutes to enjoy antioxidant alkaline water.

Includes

  • Alkaline Bottle (16oz) - Matte Black

