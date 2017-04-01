Trust the World's Fastest VPN with Your Internet Security & Freedom

Make sure your personal data and Internet activity are never exposed with the extremely reliable VPN trusted by over a million users. PureVPN’s self-managed VPN network has a wider reach (550+ servers nodes in 141 countries) and allows more simultaneous device connections (five) than pretty much any other VPN out there.
"Bottom line: Solid performer giving nice mix of advanced and newbie features. Just enough features to stand out from the rest of the VPN service crowd." PC Mag
- Connect w/ up to 5 devices at once at top speeds
- Access a gigantic 550+ servers in 141 countries across 6 continents
- Use w/ your routers, gaming consoles & smartTVs
- Use on nearly any device w/ an Internet connection
- Receive live support 24/7
- Encrypt data w/ proprietary software, a self-engineered network & absolutely no third-parties
- Secure your connection on public Wi-Fi hotspots
- Utilize unlimited bandwidth & one-click functionality