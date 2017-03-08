Compatible with Over 70 Devices, These Elite Lenses Will Elevate Your Instagram Game to A Whole New Plane

Give your smartphone or tablet camera a boost with the Limelens Lens Set, a collection of two outstanding mini lenses and all three versions of the genius Limeclip attachment, designed to perfectly secure both lenses to over 70 smartphones and tablets. Take macro/wide lens photos with the dual-purpose lens, and capture creative photo and video with the fisheye lens.
- Fit the lenses to just about any smartphone or tablet on the market
- Diversify your photo-taking ability w/ two premium lenses
- Attain a 10x Macro perspective or a 0.67x wide-angle view w/ the dual-purpose lens
- Drink in the atmosphere w/ the 190° supreme fisheye lens
Details & Requirements
- Dual macro/wide lens:
- 10x macro
- 0.67x wide angle
Includes
- Dual macro/wide lens
- Supreme fisheye lens
- 3 Limeclips
- Welcome envelope
- Instructional bookley
- Protective lens caps
- Microfiber lens cleaners
- Alignment disc
Compatibility: Not compatible with iPhone 7+
- Smartphones:
- Apple iPhone 4
- Apple iPhone 4S
- Apple iPhone 5
- Apple iPhone 5S
- Apple iPhone 6
- Apple iPhone 6 Plus
- Apple iPhone 6S
- Apple iPhone 6S Plus
- Apple iPhone SE
- Apple iPhone 7
- Huawei G7
- Huawei GR3
- Huawei Mate 7
- Huawei P8 Lite
- Huawei P9 Plus
- Huawei Y3II
- Samsung Galaxy A3
- Samsung Galaxy A3 LTE Lite
- Samsung Galaxy A5
- Samsung Galaxy A5 LTE
- Samsung Galaxy A5 LTE Black
- Samsung Galaxy A7
- Samsung Galaxy Note 4
- Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Edge
- Samsung Galaxy Note 5
- Samsung Galaxy Note 7
- Samsung Galaxy J1
- Samsung Galaxy J3
- Samsung Galaxy J7
- Samsung Galaxy S4
- Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini
- Samsung Galaxy S5
- Samsung Galaxy S7
- Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
- Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime
- Sony M4 Aqua
- Sony Z1
- Sony Z1 Compact
- Sony Z2
- Sony Z2 Compact
- Sony Z3 Compact
- Sony Z5
- Sony Z5 Premium
- Sony Z5 Compact
- Sony Xperia X
- Sony Xperia XA
- Sony Xperia XZ
- Vodafone Smart Platinum 7
- Xiaomi Mi4
- Xiaomi Redmi 2
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 2
- Xiaomi Pro 2
- Tablets:
- Apple iPad 4
- Apple iPad 5
- Apple iPad Air
- Apple iPad Air 2
- Apple iPad Mini
- Apple iPad Mini 2
- Apple iPad Mini 3
- Apple iPad Mini 4
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9″
- Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 (7″)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 (7″)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 (10.1″)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S (8.4″)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S2
- Sony Xperia Z2 Tab
- Sony Xperia Z3 Compact Tab
