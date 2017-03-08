Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

LimeLens Universal Smartphone Camera Lens Set

Compatible with Over 70 Devices, These Elite Lenses Will Elevate Your Instagram Game to A Whole New Plane

by Reaction Retail
Give your smartphone or tablet camera a boost with the Limelens Lens Set, a collection of two outstanding mini lenses and all three versions of the genius Limeclip attachment, designed to perfectly secure both lenses to over 70 smartphones and tablets. Take macro/wide lens photos with the dual-purpose lens, and capture creative photo and video with the fisheye lens.

  • Fit the lenses to just about any smartphone or tablet on the market
  • Diversify your photo-taking ability w/ two premium lenses
  • Attain a 10x Macro perspective or a 0.67x wide-angle view w/ the dual-purpose lens
  • Drink in the atmosphere w/ the 190° supreme fisheye lens

Details & Requirements

  • Dual macro/wide lens:
    • 10x macro
    • 0.67x wide angle
  • Fisheye lens:
    • 190° view

Includes

  • Dual macro/wide lens
  • Supreme fisheye lens
  • 3 Limeclips
  • Welcome envelope
  • Instructional bookley
  • Protective lens caps
  • Microfiber lens cleaners
  • Alignment disc

Compatibility: Not compatible with iPhone 7+

  • Smartphones:
    • Apple iPhone 4
    • Apple iPhone 4S
    • Apple iPhone 5
    • Apple iPhone 5S
    • Apple iPhone 6
    • Apple iPhone 6 Plus
    • Apple iPhone 6S
    • Apple iPhone 6S Plus
    • Apple iPhone SE
    • Apple iPhone 7
    • Huawei G7
    • Huawei GR3
    • Huawei Mate 7
    • Huawei P8 Lite
    • Huawei P9 Plus
    • Huawei Y3II
    • Samsung Galaxy A3
    • Samsung Galaxy A3 LTE Lite
    • Samsung Galaxy A5
    • Samsung Galaxy A5 LTE
    • Samsung Galaxy A5 LTE Black
    • Samsung Galaxy A7
    • Samsung Galaxy Note 4
    • Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Edge
    • Samsung Galaxy Note 5
    • Samsung Galaxy Note 7
    • Samsung Galaxy J1
    • Samsung Galaxy J3
    • Samsung Galaxy J7
    • Samsung Galaxy Note 5
    • Samsung Galaxy Note 7
    • Samsung Galaxy S4
    • Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini
    • Samsung Galaxy S5
    • Samsung Galaxy S7
    • Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
    • Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime
    • Sony M4 Aqua
    • Sony Z1
    • Sony Z1 Compact
    • Sony Z2
    • Sony Z2 Compact
    • Sony Z3 Compact
    • Sony Z5
    • Sony Z5 Premium
    • Sony Z5 Compact
    • Sony Xperia X
    • Sony Xperia XA
    • Sony Xperia XZ
    • Vodafone Smart Platinum 7
    • Xiaomi Mi4
    • Xiaomi Redmi 2
    • Xiaomi Redmi Note 2
    • Xiaomi Pro 2
  • Tablets:
    • Apple iPad 4
    • Apple iPad 5
    • Apple iPad Air
    • Apple iPad Air 2
    • Apple iPad Mini
    • Apple iPad Mini 2
    • Apple iPad Mini 3
    • Apple iPad Mini 4
    • Apple iPad Pro 12.9″
    • Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 (7″)
    • Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 (7″)
    • Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 (10.1″)
    • Samsung Galaxy Tab A
    • Samsung Galaxy Tab E
    • Samsung Galaxy Tab S (8.4″)
    • Samsung Galaxy Tab S2
    • Sony Xperia Z2 Tab
    • Sony Xperia Z3 Compact Tab

