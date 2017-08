By Linux Training Academy | in Online Courses





Get familiar w/ Linux alternatives to Windows w/ over 9 lectures & 1 hour of content

Get introduced to some of the most popular Linux apps

Browse the Web, watch movies, listen to music, create presentations & more

Install virtualization software so you can run Linux on your current system

Follow step-by-step through an installation of Ubuntu

Learn the differences between installing Linux in a virtual environment & a physical environment If you've fostered an interest in Linux, but have been intimidated by the transition, this is the course for you. The instructor introduces you to Linux equivalents of your favorite Windows programs and apps, so your transition is as smooth as can be. You don't even need Linux to complete the course. The instructor will teach you to set up a virtual software, so you get the full experience without full commitment.

Jason Cannon is a professional system administrator, consultant, and author. Jason started his career as a Unix and Linux System Engineer in 1999. Since that time he has utilized his Linux skills at companies such as Xerox, UPS, Hewlett-Packard, and Amazon.com. Additionally, he has acted as a technical consultant and independent contractor for small businesses and Fortune 500 companies. Jason has professional experience with CentOS, RedHat Enterprise Linux, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server, and Ubuntu. He has used several Linux distributions on personal projects including Debian, Slackware, CrunchBang, and others. In addition to Linux, Jason has experience supporting proprietary Unix operating systems including AIX, HP-UX, and Solaris. He enjoys teaching others how to use and exploit the power of the Linux operating system. He is also the author of the books "Linux for Beginners" and "Command Line Kung Fu."