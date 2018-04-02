This Classic Keyboard Combines High-Tech Mechanical Engineering with Retro Typewriter Design

Note: Due to production delays, this model will begin shipping May 20th, a date that is still subject to change.
Lofree is rising fast in the world of tech hardware and gadgetry and the Four Seasons Wireless Keyboard is just one of the excellent reasons why. The sequel to Lofree's successful first keyboard, the unmistakable retro design is complemented by mechanical upgrades that make typing extremely simple. The improved keyboard layout and optimization of the switch under large-sized keys allows for less forceful typing, while backlighting lets you type on your iOS device, Android, or Windows PC in the dark.
Successfully funded on Indiegogo
"Lofree Four Seasons is a mechanical keyboard for the 21st century." Digital Trends
- Provides a more comfortable, refined tactile feel that makes touch-typing easier
- Works wirelessly or wired
- Large keycaps & improved backspace key turbocharge your daily typing & blind typing
- Retro design combines w/ cutting-edge tech adds a touch of glamour to your personal style
- Engineered for Mac users featuring Apple's keyboard layout
- Gateron blue switches require lighter pressure to actuate the switch for more comfortable typing
- Supports three levels of backlighting