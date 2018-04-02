This Classic Keyboard Combines High-Tech Mechanical Engineering with Retro Typewriter Design

Provides a more comfortable, refined tactile feel that makes touch-typing easier

Works wirelessly or wired

Large keycaps & improved backspace key turbocharge your daily typing & blind typing

Retro design combines w/ cutting-edge tech adds a touch of glamour to your personal style

Engineered for Mac users featuring Apple's keyboard layout

Gateron blue switches require lighter pressure to actuate the switch for more comfortable typing

Supports three levels of backlighting

Lofree is rising fast in the world of tech hardware and gadgetry and the Four Seasons Wireless Keyboard is just one of the excellent reasons why. The sequel to Lofree's successful first keyboard, the unmistakable retro design is complemented by mechanical upgrades that make typing extremely simple. The improved keyboard layout and optimization of the switch under large-sized keys allows for less forceful typing, while backlighting lets you type on your iOS device, Android, or Windows PC in the dark.