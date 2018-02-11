Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Lofree Poison: Nostalgic Powerful Wireless Speaker (White)

1950's Look, 2020's Sound

$79.99 $119.00 32% off
by Lofree

Lofree Poison bridges two eras, with a vintage 1950s look but a portable, wireless design that allows you to stream your music anywhere via Bluetooth. An enhanced bass driver and ultra large diaphragm pump out powerful and full-bodied bass without sacrificing mids and trebles, while a six-hour battery life allows you to enjoy your music all day. It's tiny enough to fit on your desk (as a great conversation starter!) while 20-watt amplifiers give it the power to fill any room with sound.

Successfully funded on Kickstarter and Indiegogo
"No matter what song I threw at it, or what volume level I set it to, the audio never seemed to distort." Greg Barbosa, 9To5Toys

  • Waves® MaxxAudio Acoustic Solution produces richer & full-bodied sounding content
  • 2000mAh rechargeable battery lets you play up to six hours of wireless music, while also providing an aux connection
  • 20-watt amplifiers make the Poison sound louder than other speakers of similar size
  • Physical rotating dial & built-in FM radio lets you search your favorite broadcast just like the good ol' days

Details & Requirements

  • Dimensions: 7.08" x 4.13" x 2.75"
  • Weight: 1.21 lbs
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Bluetooth range: 10 m
  • Playback time: 6 hours
  • Charging time: 4-6 hours
  • Speaker size: 52mm x 2
  • Rated power: 10W x 2
  • S/N ratio: 80dB
  • Impedance: 4Ω each
  • FM radio broadcasting frequency: 88-108MHz
  • Battery: 2000mAh built-in lithium battery

Compatibility

  • Bluetooth
  • Aux line in

Includes

  • Lofree Poison (White)

Terms

  • All sales final