1950's Look, 2020's Sound

Waves® MaxxAudio Acoustic Solution produces richer & full-bodied sounding content

2000mAh rechargeable battery lets you play up to six hours of wireless music, while also providing an aux connection

20-watt amplifiers make the Poison sound louder than other speakers of similar size

Physical rotating dial & built-in FM radio lets you search your favorite broadcast just like the good ol' days

Lofree Poison bridges two eras, with a vintage 1950s look but a portable, wireless design that allows you to stream your music anywhere via Bluetooth. An enhanced bass driver and ultra large diaphragm pump out powerful and full-bodied bass without sacrificing mids and trebles, while a six-hour battery life allows you to enjoy your music all day. It's tiny enough to fit on your desk (as a great conversation starter!) while 20-watt amplifiers give it the power to fill any room with sound.