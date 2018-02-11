1950's Look, 2020's Sound

Lofree Poison bridges two eras, with a vintage 1950s look but a portable, wireless design that allows you to stream your music anywhere via Bluetooth. An enhanced bass driver and ultra large diaphragm pump out powerful and full-bodied bass without sacrificing mids and trebles, while a six-hour battery life allows you to enjoy your music all day. It's tiny enough to fit on your desk (as a great conversation starter!) while 20-watt amplifiers give it the power to fill any room with sound.
Successfully funded on Kickstarter and Indiegogo
"No matter what song I threw at it, or what volume level I set it to, the audio never seemed to distort." Greg Barbosa, 9To5Toys
- Waves® MaxxAudio Acoustic Solution produces richer & full-bodied sounding content
- 2000mAh rechargeable battery lets you play up to six hours of wireless music, while also providing an aux connection
- 20-watt amplifiers make the Poison sound louder than other speakers of similar size
- Physical rotating dial & built-in FM radio lets you search your favorite broadcast just like the good ol' days