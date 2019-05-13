This Freshener & Night Light Combo Keeps Your Toilet Bowl Smelling Pleasant

DescriptionMeet LooLoo, the hands-free, fully automated toilet freshener that's going to change the way you do your business in the bathroom. LooLoo's patent-pending technology uses multiple infrared sensors that rest on the inside of the toilet. As you sit down, LooLoo senses your body heat and sprays a blend of essential oils onto the water, trapping unwanted scents beneath the water's surface. But, that's not all LooLoo does. This freshener also doubles as a motion-sensing nightlight, so you can easily find the bowl without stumbling around in the dark.
