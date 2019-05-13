Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Lifestyle > Home > Bath

LooLoo: The Automatic Toilet Freshener & Night Light

This Freshener & Night Light Combo Keeps Your Toilet Bowl Smelling Pleasant

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$39.99 $49.00 18% off
by LooLoo
Add to Cart
Add to Cart ($39.99)
Ending In:
wishlist

Description

Meet LooLoo, the hands-free, fully automated toilet freshener that's going to change the way you do your business in the bathroom. LooLoo's patent-pending technology uses multiple infrared sensors that rest on the inside of the toilet. As you sit down, LooLoo senses your body heat and sprays a blend of essential oils onto the water, trapping unwanted scents beneath the water's surface. But, that's not all LooLoo does. This freshener also doubles as a motion-sensing nightlight, so you can easily find the bowl without stumbling around in the dark.

Featured on CBS, MSNBC & Fox!

  • Automatically sprays odor-fighting essential oils w/ heat detection
  • Doubles as a motion-sensing nightlight
  • Fits 99% of toilets
  • Easily sets up & refills install w/ a simple twist

Specs

  • Dimensions: 6.5"H x 5"L x 2.5"W
  • Heat and motion-sensing
  • Refill canisters contain a built-in battery

Includes

  • LooLoo unit
  • 2 refills

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: May 29 - Jun 1

Terms

  • All sales final.