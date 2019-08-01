Browse & Work on Your Files Anywhere with a Razor-Thin Laptop That Packs 9 Hours of Battery Life

Description

720p FaceTime HD camera: Take perfect photos and clear videos

38W Li-Poly battery: Enjoy up to 9 hours of battery life & 30 days of standby time

45W MagSafe 2 power adapter: Recharge your device in no time

Full-size, backlit keyboard: Browse comfortably in low light conditions

Model Year: 2013

Supercharge your efficiency anywhere with the Apple MacBook Air. Its 4GB RAM and Intel Core i5 processor make this slim, lightweight notebook the ideal choice for work, school, travel, or play when you're on the move. Enjoy crystal-clear images on the 1366x768 resolution LED-backlit display and use for up to 9 hours on a single charge with up to 30 days of standby time. This refurbished MacBook Air lets you experience all the great functions and features of a quality Apple device but with a lower cost.

Refurbished Rating

This product is listed with a grade “B” rating. It may have light scuffing on the bevel/case or light scratches/dents on the body.