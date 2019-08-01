Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Apple MacBook Air 11.6” 128GB WiFi Silver (Certified Refurbished)

Browse & Work on Your Files Anywhere with a Razor-Thin Laptop That Packs 9 Hours of Battery Life

$369.99 $999.00 62% off
by Apple
Supercharge your efficiency anywhere with the Apple MacBook Air. Its 4GB RAM and Intel Core i5 processor make this slim, lightweight notebook the ideal choice for work, school, travel, or play when you're on the move. Enjoy crystal-clear images on the 1366x768 resolution LED-backlit display and use for up to 9 hours on a single charge with up to 30 days of standby time. This refurbished MacBook Air lets you experience all the great functions and features of a quality Apple device but with a lower cost.

  • 720p FaceTime HD camera: Take perfect photos and clear videos
  • 38W Li-Poly battery: Enjoy up to 9 hours of battery life & 30 days of standby time
  • 45W MagSafe 2 power adapter: Recharge your device in no time
  • Full-size, backlit keyboard: Browse comfortably in low light conditions
  • Model Year: 2013
Note: This product contains chemicals known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.

This product is listed with a grade “B” rating. It may have light scuffing on the bevel/case or light scratches/dents on the body.

  • Color: silver
  • Screen size: 11.6”
  • Processor: Intel Core i5
  • RAM: 8 GB DDR3 SDRAM
  • Memory speed: 1333 MHz
  • Hard drive: 128 GB Flash Memory SSD
  • Graphics Coprocessor: Intel HD Graphics 5000
  • Chipset Brand: intel
  • Card Description: integrated
  • Wireless Type: 802.11ac
  • Number of USB: 2x 2.0 ports
  • Average battery life (in hours):9 hours
  • Model number: MD711LL/A

  • Apple MacBook Air 11.6” 8GB WiFi Silver(Certified Refurbished)
  • AC adapter

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Aug 21 - Aug 24

  • 30-day warranty from third party included