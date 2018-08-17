Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Lifestyle > Health + Beauty > Personal Care

Manta Sleep Mask & Blackout Stickers

Achieve REM Sleep with Blackout Stickers & A Mask That Won't Make You Toss and Turn

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$29.99 $39.98 24% off
by Manta Sleep
ADD TO CART
Add to Cart ($29.99)
Ending In:
wishlist

Description

A good night's sleep is already hard to come by, so the last thing you need are distracting lights to keep you up when you finally find time to hit the hay. Whether you have inconsiderate roommates or an array of electronic devices that shine in your room, the Manta Sleep Mask helps you sleep anytime and anywhere in 100% darkness. It's fully customizable for the perfect fit, and it contours to your eyes, applying zero pressure and allowing for REM sleep. Plus, with the included blackout stickers, you can completely block out bright lights on your electronics, like power strips and chargers, without leaving a sticky residue.

  • Wear the mask to block out bright lights when you sleep
  • Sleep more comfortably thanks to the mask's custom fit & memory foam eye cups
  • Achieve REM sleep w/ the mask's zero-pressure design
  • Comfortably wear the mask in multiple sleeping positions
  • Cover up lights on your electronic devices w/ the 100% blackout stickers

Specs

  • Manta Sleep Mask
    • Dimensions: 11"L x 5"H x 1"W
    • Weight: 1 oz
    • 100% blackout
    • No pressure on eyes
    • Custom fit
    • Suitable for back, belly, and side sleepers
    • Won't smudge makeup
    • Swappable modular eyepieces
    • Elastic stretch band
    • Breathable cotton
    • Micro velcro
    • Anti-slip gel
    • Memory foam eye contours
  • Manta Blackout Stickers
    • Peel and stick design
    • No sticky residue
    • 100% blackout from disruptive lights
    • 11 size and shape options
    • No signal interference

Includes

  • Manta Sleep Mask
  • Pair of earplugs
  • Carrying pouch/washing laundry net
  • Sheet of Manta Blackout Stickers (100 pre-cut stickers)

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Aug 28 - Aug 31

Terms

  • All sales final.