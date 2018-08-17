Achieve REM Sleep with Blackout Stickers & A Mask That Won't Make You Toss and Turn

Description

Wear the mask to block out bright lights when you sleep

Sleep more comfortably thanks to the mask's custom fit & memory foam eye cups

Achieve REM sleep w/ the mask's zero-pressure design

Comfortably wear the mask in multiple sleeping positions

Cover up lights on your electronic devices w/ the 100% blackout stickers

A good night's sleep is already hard to come by, so the last thing you need are distracting lights to keep you up when you finally find time to hit the hay. Whether you have inconsiderate roommates or an array of electronic devices that shine in your room, the Manta Sleep Mask helps you sleep anytime and anywhere in 100% darkness. It's fully customizable for the perfect fit, and it contours to your eyes, applying zero pressure and allowing for REM sleep. Plus, with the included blackout stickers, you can completely block out bright lights on your electronics, like power strips and chargers, without leaving a sticky residue.