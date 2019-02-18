Your customers use Google to find new products every day. And, unless you've taken the time to optimize your Google AdWords campaign, you're likely losing a significant number of potential buyers to other competitors with more sophisticated strategies. Jump into this crash course and get the skills you need to win your customers back with an optimized campaign that sends high-quality traffic to your website, around-the-clock, seven days a week.

Isaac Rudansky founded AdVenture Media, a digital advertising agency based in Long Island, NY, in 2011. Since then, he and his team have consulted with over 450 companies around the world.His courses on Google AdWords, retargeting, and landing page design have been purchased by over 85,000 students across 150+ countries around the world. They are each bestselling courses in their categories. He started his career as an artist but soon transitioned into the world of online marketing. He saw so many businesses being outmaneuvered by their competition, only because they didn't understand the nuances and strategies behind a successful online marketing campaign.He has a Masters Degree in Industrial Psychology from Hofstra University, which has helped him shape his agency and grow its business portfolio. He decided to make AdVenture Media Group to help smaller companies compete with advertisers with internal marketing teams and huge advertising budgets. Since 2011, He's helped both small, local boutiques and publicly traded enterprises increase their online sales through smarter online advertising campaigns. His team has managed ad campaigns spending anywhere from $2,000/month to millions of dollars a year.He's generated millions of dollars in revenue for his clients, spanning more than 75 unique industries. His beginners guide to Google AdWords has been watched by over 900,000 students and he's been teaching Google AdWords, Google Analytics and Web Design since 2012.He is a regular contributor to industry leading blogs, including SearchEngineJournal.