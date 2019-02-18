Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Access
Lifetime
Content
2 hours
Lessons
29

MailChimp 101: Learn Email Marketing

Learn How to Build Your Brand with the World's Largest Marketing Automation Platform

By Justin O'Brien | in Online Courses

If you're at all involved in email marketing, you've likely heard of MailChimp, the world's largest marketing automation platform. Businesses big and small use MailChimp to build their brands and engage with audiences online, making it a mainstay in many a marketer's toolbox. Following along a proven MailChimp expert, you'll go from beginner to pro in this course as you learn how to optimize email content, build up your lists, and launch campaigns that are designed to succeed.

  • Access 29 lectures & 2 hours of instruction
  • Enjoy lifetime access to lectures & frequently updated content
  • Learn from an expert's own proven MailChimp strategies
  • Discover how to optimize content, build your email lists & A/B split test emails
  • Understand your business by evaluating key MailChimp metrics
  • Watch the instructor respond to student-asked questions

Instructors

Justin O'Brien began his path into Entrepreneurship and Marketing as an engineering major. During his spare time in college, he taught himself website coding and SEO (search engine optimization). He would research niche keywords, develop affiliate marketing websites around them, market and then flip them for a profit; this process helped eliminate all his college loans before graduating! Over a decade later, Justin has built, consulted and helped market 500+ businesses! After finishing in the top 8 for the Entrepreneur Magazine Entrepreneur of the Year, Justin launched Coursenvy.com with several engineering and marketing partners to build in-depth courses and share their knowledge with the world!

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web, mobile
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Compatibility

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • MailChimp Email Marketing
    • 1 - Email Marketing Intro (2:59)
    • 2 - Email Marketing Basics (5:59)
    • 3 - TAKE ACTION WITH EMAIL MARKETING! (1:12)
    • 4 - Sign up for MailChimp & Choosing a Plan (6:52)
    • 5 - Create an Email List (4:40)
    • 6 - Create a Campaign (10:15)
    • 7 - WATCH ME Create a Regular Campaign (10:15)
    • 8 - Create a Signup Form (10:40)
    • 10 - Integrate MailChimp with Facebook (5:14)
    • 11 - Facebook Lead Generation Ads (8:40)
    • 12 - How to Add Admins & Marketers to your MailChimp (1:11)
    • 13 - Lead Generation Services & Types of Leads (5:36)
    • 14 - How to Grow an Email List (11:48)
    • 15 - A B Split Testing Campaigns in MailChimp (13:31)
    • 16 - Best Email Subject Lines (5:40)
    • 17 - Email Content (11:43)
    • MailChimp Automations (4:42)
    • WATCH ME: Create MailChimp Automations (2:42)
    • 19 - How to HACK Autoresponders! (3:10)
    • 20 - Analytics in MailChimp (13:53)
    • 21 - Privacy Policy Requirements for Email Marketing (3:20)

Access
Lifetime
Content
11 hours
Lessons
106

Facebook Ads & Facebook Marketing Mastery Course

Learn to Acquire Users & Boost Revenue Using Facebook Ads

By Justin O'Brien | in Online Courses

Say hello to the top-rated Facebook Ads course on the web! In this A-Z course, you'll learn tried and true methods of Facebook marketing that will help you push your business into the black or put you in position to start a lucrative consulting or marketing career. Take a step in the right direction with one of the most important advertising mediums today with this comprehensive social media marketing course.

  • Access 106 lectures & 11 hours of content 24/7
  • Optimize your Facebook ads for increased conversions & decreased costs
  • Create & make use of every type of Facebook ad
  • Grow your Facebook page likes & post engagement
  • Find new customers via social marketing

Instructors

Justin O'Brien began his path into Entrepreneurship and Marketing as an engineering major. During his spare time in college, he taught himself website coding and SEO (search engine optimization). He would research niche keywords, develop affiliate marketing websites around them, market and then flip them for a profit; this process helped eliminate all his college loans before graduating! Over a decade later, Justin has built, consulted and helped market 500+ businesses! After finishing in the top 8 for the Entrepreneur Magazine Entrepreneur of the Year, Justin launched Coursenvy.com with several engineering and marketing partners to build in-depth courses and share their knowledge with the world!

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web, mobile
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Compatibility

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Intro to Facebook Marketing
    • Learn How I Get $0.01 Likes and Clicks that Lead to Sales with this Course! (4:36)
    • The Basics of Facebook Ads (2:42)
    • What is a Sales Funnel? (1:26)
    • A Few Quick Tips...
  • Create an Optimized Facebook Page
    • Create and Optimize a Facebook Page (19:02)
    • Top 5 SEO Tips for your Facebook Page (4:39)
    • How to Change Your Facebook Page Category (1:36)
    • Keywords 101 (19:44)
    • How to Use Keywords in your Facebook Page Description (1:54)
    • Optimize your Facebook Images
    • What Makes your Facebook Page Awesome (8:10)
    • Facebook Apps 101
  • Facebook Ads Mastery
    • Marketing 101 (0:56)
    • How to Find Audiences Similar to your Target Audience on Facebook
    • List of Cheapest Countries for Facebook Ad Clicks
    • Do you Want $0.01 Facebook Page Likes/Clicks? (2:59)
    • Step 1 Facebook Ads - Campaign Marketing Objectives (5:56)
    • 4 elements of the Perfect Facebook ad (1:15)
    • Step 2 & 3 - Facebook Ads - AD SET and AD (17:44)
    • Facebook Ads Bidding Budgets Schedules (15:04)
    • Split testing 101 (10:28)
    • Split Testing in Facebook Conversion Ads (5:41)
    • Split Test Images with Carousel Ads (2:19)
    • Cheap Facebook Page Likes HACK (2:59)
    • STEAL competitors -- BRAND awareness vs REACH (9:45)
    • Facebook Hack - Find Similar Audiences to Target in Facebook Ads (3:16)
  • Facebook Pixel
    • What is the Facebook Pixel and How to Install the Facebook Pixel (11:58)
    • Facebook Pixels - What do you want to track? (7:47)
    • Create a Facebook Audience (9:50)
    • The BEST Lookalike Audience HACK (5:19)
    • Standard Events or Custom Conversions (7:22)
    • Create Custom Conversions (2:54)
    • WATCH ME - Create post engagement ads with SPLIT test (15:50)
    • List of Cheapest Countries for Facebook Ad Clicks
  • Facebook Ads - IN DEPTH ANALYSIS
    • Lead Generation Ads (8:53)
    • Facebook Retargeting/Remarketing (7:32)
    • Dynamic ads (6:24)
    • Dynamic Ads - Product CSV Feed TEMPLATE
    • Instagram Ads on Facebook (6:47)
    • Facebook messenger ads (4:02)
    • Facebook offers and Facebook offer ads (11:29)
    • How to use Facebook LIVE (5:07)
  • Facebook Reporting
    • What is a Relevance Score and How to Increase It (7:06)
    • UPDATE Facebook Ads Manager 2016 - Reporting Integrated (4:00)
  • Social Media Marketing
    • Why is Social Media Marketing Important? (4:56)
    • What Content Should I Share (4:27)
    • How to get Backlinks and Improve SEO - Search Engine Optimization (4:13)
    • Social Media Management Tools - Cut your Posting Time in Half! (2:25)
  • Facebook for Local Business - Brick & Mortar
    • Learn the Power of Facebook Insights (3:34)
    • Local Awareness Ads (6:13)
  • Facebook Engagement
    • Facebook Engagement (10:02)
    • WATCH ME - Create page like ads (7:19)
    • Posting Calendar - Planning is Your Key to Success
  • Facebook Insights
    • Learn the Power of Facebook Insights (3:34)
    • Audience Optimization (4:04)
  • Look Over My Shoulder!
    • What is Facebook Power Editor and How to Benefit From It (10:06)
    • Watch me create - INSTAGRAM ADS (1:42)
    • Watch me create - BOOST YOUR POSTS (6:45)
    • Watch me create - PROMOTE YOUR PAGE - Page Likes (10:06)
    • Watch me create - SEND PEOPLE TO YOUR WEBSITE (10:36)
    • Watch me create - REACH PEOPLE NEAR YOUR BUSINESS (9:08)
    • Watch me create - GET PEOPLE TO CLAIM YOUR OFFER (2:39)
    • Watch me create - GET VIDEO VIEWS (4:27)
    • Watch me create - LEAD GENERATION (8:40)
    • Student Question: Help with "Snookf Fishing" (6:12)
    • How to install Facebook pixel on WordPress (3:59)
  • Start a Facebook Ads Marketing Business
    • How to Get Marketing Clients (7:05)
    • Facebook Business Manager (2:59)
    • Pages - Business manager (7:14)
    • Ad account - Business manager (7:31)
    • WATCH ME: Add an employee to my Facebook Business Manager
  • Common FAQ - 2018
    • Offline Events (9:08)
    • OFFLINE EVENTS or CUSTOM AUDIENCE exampleaudiencefile
    • App Install Ads 1-20-2018 (6:43)
    • Best practices for SPLIT TESTING Facebook Ads in Power Editor 1-20-2018 (14:40)
    • BOOST YOUR POSTS 1-20-2018 (6:51)
    • Ad Bidding 101 1-20-2018 (10:02)
    • Best practices Facebook Local business ads 1-20-2018 (5:10)
    • Conversion Ads - Best Practices 1-20-2018 (5:53)
    • Custom Audiences - Best Practices 1-20-2018 (19:26)
    • Dynamic Creative 1-20-2018 (5:59)
    • Delivery Insights 1-20-2018 (7:35)
    • Create Ads for my Event 1-20-2018 (15:16)
    • Dynamic Language Optimization 1-20-2018 (4:26)
    • EVENTS MANAGER 1-20-2018 (5:31)
    • OFFLINE EVENTS exampleaudiencefile
    • Facebook Canvas 1-20-2018 (10:38)
    • Facebook Analytics vs Ads Manager Reporting 1-20-2018 (11:37)
    • Facebook Groups 1-20-2018 (5:42)
    • Facebook VIDEO ADS 101 1-20-2018 (8:20)
    • Facebook Messenger ads 1-20-2018 (15:37)
    • Funnel 1-20-2018 (2:00)
    • HOW TO SCALE YOUR BUSINESS WITH FACEBOOK ADS part 2-- 1-20-2018 (11:34)
    • HOW TO SCALE YOUR BUSINESS WITH FACEBOOK ADS part 1 1-20-2018 (16:10)
    • LEAD GENERATION 1-20-2018 (5:25)
    • How to Find Pages to Target 1-20-2018 (14:10)
    • How to Create Facebook Offers 1-20-2018 (8:21)
    • Landing Page Views Optimization 1-20-2018 (2:31)
    • Share a Facebook Advertising Audience or Pixel 1-20-2018 (3:00)
    • Page Likes 1-20-2018 (4:10)
    • WHEN to use WHICH ad 1-20-2018 (11:15)
    • add locations in bulk to an ad 1-20-2018 (1:30)
    • Value-Based Lookalike Audience 1-20-2018 (5:26)
    • create Custom Conversions and best practices 1-20-2018 (6:51)
    • video to your Facebook page cover image 1-20-2018 (1:52)
    • target a specific OS 1-20-2018 (4:09)
    • product catalog sales 1-20-2018 (12:49)
    • remedy a flagged 1-20-2018 (5:21)
    • instagram ads 1-20-2018 (7:19)

Access
Lifetime
Content
18 hours
Lessons
70

The Ultimate Guide To Google AdWords

Take a Step-By-Step Look at Netting More Customers on the World's Most Popular Advertising Platform

By Isaac Rudanksy | in Online Courses

Your customers use Google to find new products every day. And, unless you've taken the time to optimize your Google AdWords campaign, you're likely losing a significant number of potential buyers to other competitors with more sophisticated strategies. Jump into this crash course and get the skills you need to win your customers back with an optimized campaign that sends high-quality traffic to your website, around-the-clock, seven days a week.

  • Access 70 lectures & 18 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how to set up your AdWords account from scratch
  • Understand what keywords are & which ones you can use to your advantage
  • Take a step-by-step approach to optimizing your Google AdWords campaign
  • Discover how to track sales, revenue & form submissions using Google AdWords
  • Learn how to structure your account, campaigns, ad groups & keyword lists for optimal results

Instructor

Isaac Rudansky founded AdVenture Media, a digital advertising agency based in Long Island, NY, in 2011. Since then, he and his team have consulted with over 450 companies around the world.

His courses on Google AdWords, retargeting, and landing page design have been purchased by over 85,000 students across 150+ countries around the world. They are each bestselling courses in their categories. He started his career as an artist but soon transitioned into the world of online marketing. He saw so many businesses being outmaneuvered by their competition, only because they didn't understand the nuances and strategies behind a successful online marketing campaign.

He has a Masters Degree in Industrial Psychology from Hofstra University, which has helped him shape his agency and grow its business portfolio. He decided to make AdVenture Media Group to help smaller companies compete with advertisers with internal marketing teams and huge advertising budgets. Since 2011, He's helped both small, local boutiques and publicly traded enterprises increase their online sales through smarter online advertising campaigns. His team has managed ad campaigns spending anywhere from $2,000/month to millions of dollars a year.

He's generated millions of dollars in revenue for his clients, spanning more than 75 unique industries. His beginners guide to Google AdWords has been watched by over 900,000 students and he's been teaching Google AdWords, Google Analytics and Web Design since 2012.

He is a regular contributor to industry leading blogs, including SearchEngineJournal.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Introduction To Google AdWords
    • Intro to the course (14:46)
    • What Is Google AdWords? (9:26)
    • Creating your first AdWords account (11:34)
    • Learning about navigational structure and campaign structure (11:11)
    • Selecting the right campaign type (8:19)
    • Understanding the Google Search Partner Network (7:21)
    • Understanding Device Targeting (7:35)
    • Diving into Tablet traffic trends (9:10)
    • Understanding Location Targeting part 1 (11:05)
    • Configuring your location targeting and using advanced search (12:00)
    • Understanding advanced targeting settings in location targeting (17:07)
    • Language setting and an introduction into the different bidding strategies (6:23)
    • Diving into Automated Bidding Strategies- Target CPA, Target ROAS and Target Search Page Location (16:46)
    • Target outranking share, maximize clicks, ECPC, (17:37)
    • Manual CPC bidding and configuring your bids inside the AdWords dashboaard (7:07)
    • Understanding accelerated vs advanced delivery methods (13:25)
    • Location, Call, Review, Callout and Structured Snippet ad Extensions (14:03)
    • Understanding Sitelink extensions and location extensions in detail (14:03)
    • Configuring Sitelink Extensions, Call Extensions and Callout Extensions in the AdWords dashboard (12:24)
    • Understanding ad scheduling and configuring soft scheduling (7:33)
    • Understanding ad rotation settings (8:50)
    • Dynamic search ads and tracking templates brief overview (4:55)
  • Writing Killer Ads in AdWords
    • The Anatomy Of Expanded Text Ads (11:40)
    • Final Creating Your Very First Ad (14:43)
  • All About Keywords - The Heartbeat Of Your Account
    • Part 1 - Intro To Keywords (15:30)
    • Part 2 - Intro To Keywords (15:46)
    • Introduction To Match Types (18:34)
    • Understanding Broad Match Modified Keyword Match Type (13:55)
    • Understanding Broad Match Keyword Match Type (14:57)
    • Phrase and Exact Match (17:06)
    • Getting Started With Keyword Research Part 1 (10:50)
    • Getting Started With Keyword Research Part 2 (9:08)
    • Getting Started With Keyword Research Part 3 (6:54)
    • Getting Started With Keyword Research Part 4 (11:03)
    • Getting Started With Keyword Research Part 5 (13:31)
    • Getting Started With Keyword Research Part 6 (11:43)
    • Part 1- Keyword Planning Like A Pro (22:00)
    • Part 2- Keyword Planning Like A Pro (24:30)
    • Advanced Keyword Organization Techniques (21:33)
  • Account Structure - How To Structure Your Ad Groups and Campaigns
    • Structuring Your Ad Groups Part 1 (7:27)
    • Structuring Your Ad Groups Part 2 (10:48)
    • Structuring Your Ad Groups Part 3 (13:11)
    • Structuring Your Ad Groups Part 4 (8:09)
  • Setting Up Your Billing In AdWords
    • How Google AdWords Billing Works (9:04)
  • The Dynamics and Structure of the AdWords Auction
    • Introduction To The AdWords Auction (20:08)
    • Understanding Google AdWords Quality Score (22:32)
    • Calculating Ad Rank and CPC (cost per click) (21:18)
    • Diagnosing Quality Score (26:36)
  • Expanding and Refining Your Campaigns
    • Understanding The AdWords Dashboard (31:12)
    • Creating A New Campaign (31:07)
    • Editing Campaign Settings (6:18)
    • Setting Up Custom Schedules And Bid Adjustments (24:03)
  • Negative Keywords - Your Greatest Ally
    • Understanding Negative Keywords (21:10)
    • Adding and Removing Negative Keywords (20:25)
  • Ad Extensions - How to Improve Your Ads to Increase Click Through Rate
    • Introduction To Ad Extensions (20:16)
    • Adding Valuable Ad Extensions (27:50)
  • Remarketing - Your Secret Weapon For Generating More Conversions
    • Introduction To Remarketing (28:34)
    • Setting Up Your First Remarketing Campaign (36:40)
  • Conversion Tracking - Keep Track Of Your Profit!
    • Introduction To Conversion Tracking (28:45)
    • Setting Up Form Conversion Tracking (27:01)
    • Tracking Phone Call Conversions (18:32)
  • Profitable Bidding Strategies
    • Profitable Bidding Strategies – ROI vs ROAS (23:58)
    • Profitable Max CPC Bid Formulas (20:58)
  • Using AdWords Scripts To Enhance Performance
    • Intro To AdWords Scripts - What Are Scripts (4:58)
    • Bid To Average Position AdWords Script (11:36)
    • Part 2 Bid To Average Position AdWords Script (13:58)
  • Conclusion ... Goodbye For Now!
    • 70. Conclusion (3:22)
  • Bonus Content
    • Bonus Content - AdWords Strategies For Companies On A Tight Budget - Part 1 (18:01)
    • Bonus Content - AdWords Strategies For Companies On A Tight Budget - Part 2 (18:18)
    • Bonus Content - AdWords Strategies For Companies On A Tight Budget - Part 3 (22:51)

Access
Lifetime
Content
1 hours
Lessons
13

Retargeting & Remarketing: The Ultimate Guide Made Easy

Master the Top Retargeting Platforms: Adwords, Adroll, Perfect Audience, Facebook, Criteo & More

By Zach Miller | in Online Courses

Retargeting, also known as remarketing, is a form of online advertising that can help you keep your brand in front of bounced traffic after they leave your website. After all, for most websites, only 2% of web traffic converts on the first visit. Retargeting is a cookie-based technology that uses simple Javascript code to anonymously 'follow' your audience all over the Web. Retargeting is effective because it focuses your advertising spend on people who are already familiar with your brand and have recently demonstrated interest. That's why most marketers who use it see a higher ROI than from most other digital channels. If you're ready to take your marketing to the next level, learn more about how to utilize retargeting (aka remarketing) in your business now.

  • Access 13 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Study retargeting in conjunction with inbound & outbound marketing or demand generation
  • Understand content marketing, AdWords & targeted display
  • Use one or more retargeting tools to drive traffic & get the most out of that traffic

Instructor

Zach Miller has helped double the sales of multiple 6 and 7-figure businesses through sales funnels. Zach Miller also teaches on various topics that he's used in his 10+ years in online marketing: email marketing, SEO, WordPress, video marketing, and all things entrepreneurship and business ownership.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • The Course
    • Introduction - 1:41
    • Retargeting Overview - 11:38
    • The Retargeting Companies - 11:25
    • Social Media Retargeting - 4:06
    • Make Sure You Qualify - 7:44
    • User Intent and Engagement - 8:28
    • Segmentation - 8:44
    • Taking Your Traffic's Temperature - 5:33
    • Banner Ad Sizes and Graphic Design - 11:03
    • Frequency Caps - 4:42
    • Google Retargeting - 2:56
    • Perfect Audience Walkthrough - 26:15
    • How Tracking Platforms Differ - 4:46

Access
Lifetime
Content
2 hours
Lessons
51

Build The Perfect SEO-Optimized WordPress Website from A-Z

Domain Registration, Site Hosting, Development, Design, Building, Marketing, Coding & Themes Made Easy

By Zach Miller | in Online Courses

If you've ever thought about web design or creating websites but don't know where to begin, then check out this course. Even the most advanced site designers look for ways to speed up their creation process and this course will show you how to streamline your next WordPress website from A to Z for less than $20. Through step-by-step instruction, you'll learn everything you need to know to build an SEO-optimized site from scratch and how to repeat the process quickly.

  • Access 51 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Go step-by-step through domain registration, setting up site hosting, the back-end, & more
  • Create living, breathing websites in under a couple of hours
  • Learn how to sell fully completed websites

Instructor

Zach Miller has helped double the sales of multiple 6 and 7-figure businesses through sales funnels. Zach Miller also teaches on various topics that he's used in his 10+ years in online marketing: email marketing, SEO, WordPress, video marketing, and all things entrepreneurship and business ownership.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • The Course
    • Introduction - 1:05
    • Namecheap & Domain Registration - 3:41
    • Hosting Registration - 4:34
    • Connecting Website & Hosting - 3:10
    • Setup Your Email - 2:36
    • Setup Email Forwarder - 2:05
    • How to Install WordPress - 2:23
    • Setting Up Your WordPress Site - 2:11
    • Setting Up WooCommerce - 3:55
    • Adding A Product - 6:18
    • Setup Your WordPress Dashboard - 1:28
    • Updating WordPress - 1:05
    • Setup Google Analytics - 5:44
    • Deleting Bad Plugins - 1:08
    • Adding Plugins to WordPress - 1:32
    • Recommended WordPress Plugins
    • Setup Your Spam Filter - 1:59
    • STRIPE Payment Gateway Setup - 2:37
    • PayPal Payment Gateway Setup - 1:13
    • Quantcast Setup - 3:14
    • Create an Article or Blog Post - 5:45
    • Media Library - 0:35
    • Create a Page - 5:29
    • Disclaimer
    • Privacy Policy
    • TOS
    • Manage Comments in Your Website - 0:51
    • ClickFunnels Intregration to WordPress - 0:54
    • Setup Your Contact Form - 5:13
    • WooCommerce Advanced Settings - 6:39
    • Installing WordPress Templates - 8:20
    • Customizing WordPress - 3:07
    • Customizing Widgets - 5:03
    • Adding a Main Menu - 4:13
    • User Customization - 2:01
    • General Settings - 0:48
    • Writing Settings - 0:28
    • Writing Settings Ping Services
    • Reading Settings - 0:42
    • Ping List
    • Discussion Settings - 0:58
    • Permalink Settings - 1:02
    • Add Tracking Codes to Your Site - 1:05
    • Yoast SEO Optimization Setup - 2:52
    • Google ReCaptcha Setup - 2:17
    • WP Fastest Cache Settings - 5:00
    • Cache Speed Test - 1:03
    • SoSlider Setup - 3:56
    • Social Network Auto Poster - 6:51
    • Why I Recommend Certain Plugins - 2:33
    • Growing Your Website for The Future - 12:36

Access
Lifetime
Content
15.5 hours
Lessons
140

The Complete SEO & Backlink Master Course

Improve Your Site's Visibility with 15 Hours of Coursework on Optimizing Keywords, Backlinking & More SEO Essentials

By Zach Miller | in Online Courses

From keywords to backlinks, there's a range of different factors that influence your site's search ranking. Wrapping 16 search engine optimization (SEO) courses into one, this training will help you demystify the forces at play and develop the know-how to boost your site's search ranking. You'll explore the SEO essentials, like keywords and on-page optimization, and take an extensive dive into backlinking, learning how to include quality links that will help your site rank better in its niche.

  • Access 140 lectures & 15.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Explore the SEO essentials for images, blogs, websites, videos & more
  • Learn how to research the right keywords that will boost your site's rating
  • Discover how to improve your reach w/ insight on email marketing
  • Dive into backlinking & using quality links to improve your site's authority
  • Explore tools for on-page optimization, keyword research & more

Instructor

Zach Miller has helped double the sales of multiple 6 and 7-figure businesses through sales funnels. Zach Miller also teaches on various topics that he's used in his 10+ years in online marketing: email marketing, SEO, WordPress, video marketing, and all things entrepreneurship and business ownership.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • SEO Basics
    • Introduction - 1:01
    • What Are Backlinks - 3:33
    • Less = More - 4:41
    • Structural Overview - 5:22
    • Content & Quality - 3:01
    • Quality via Relevance - 4:17
    • Anchor Diversity - 6:42
    • Vicinity - 7:05
    • SEO Beyond Link Building - 3:21
    • Building Links vs Earning Links - 4:36
  • Discover All The Link Types
    • The 20 Types of Backlinks - 10:50
    • Article Links - 3:37
    • Optimize an Article - 19:59
    • Optimize Readability - 7:49
    • Manually Hyperlinking Anchor Text - 2:07
    • Spintax & Link Tiers - 5:09
    • Blog Commenting - 6:13
    • Directory Links - 7:06
    • Document Sharing Links - 8:41
    • Exploit Links - 4:33
    • Forum Links - 6:13
    • Guest Book Links - 3:38
    • Article Guest Posts - 3:23
    • Image Comment Links - 4:12
    • Indexer Links - 3:49
    • Pingback Links - 3:13
    • Microbloggin Links - 4:19
    • Referrer Links - 4:51
    • RSS Feed Links - 4:41
    • Social Bookmark Links - 5:58
    • Social Network Links - 5:53
    • Trackback Links - 1:28
    • URL Shortener Links - 5:10
    • Video Links - 11:42
    • Web 2.0 Links - 4:49
    • Wiki Links - 4:49
    • Backlinks Are Easy - 18:29
  • Keyword Research (The Foundation of SEO)
    • Difference Between Short & Longtail Keywords - 5:52
    • Keyword Planner - 7:50
    • Keyword Planner Sorting - 9:59
    • Free Keyword Research Tool - 6:08
    • Google Auto Complete Search Engine - 2:15
    • Keyword Research Tool
    • What Are Local Keywords - 1:32
    • Research vs Buyer Keywords - 6:18
    • Google Auto Complete Search Engine - 2:15
    • Paid Keyword Research Tool - 6:49
    • LongTail Pro Keyword Research - 10:19
    • Keyword Planner Sorting - 9:59
    • KW Finder Keyword Research - 4:58
    • KW Research Section - 3:28
  • On-Page SEO Optimization
    • Optimize an Article - 19:59
    • Optimization Guide
    • Optimize Readability - 7:49
    • Permalink Settings (WordPress or Any Website) - 1:02
    • Yoast SEO Optimization Setup - 2:52
    • Fastest Cache Settings - 5:00
    • Yoast Real-Time Analysis for Any Site - 2:15
    • All In One SEO Plugin - 3:05
    • Cache Speed Test - 1:03
    • Real-Time Ranking Case Study - 7:44
  • Local SEO (Google Maps)
    • Local SEO vs Other SEOs - 8:05
    • The 4 Pillars of Google Maps Ranking - 5:15
    • Sign In to Google+ - 1:22
    • Keyword Planner & Sorting Breakdown - 15:13
    • Google My Business Registration & Optimization - 11:35
    • Descriptions Have Been Phased Out Currently - 1:11
    • Google Review Management & Marketing - 18:51
    • Additional Business Sites for Reviews - 11:44
    • Google My Business - 5:53
    • Citation SEO - 9:15
    • What Are Citations? - 7:30
    • An Example Citation Setup - 3:00
    • WhiteSpark for Citation Analysis - 3:00
    • Outsource Local Citations - 5:20
    • The Difference in Citation Websites - 5:14
  • Image SEO
    • Traditional SEO vs Image SEO - 4:38
    • What is EXIF Data and How to Remove It - 8:21
    • Image File Size Optimization - 11:16
    • JPG vs PNG - 1:47
    • GIF Images - 2:26
    • Captions for Conversion Optimization - 5:49
    • Name and ALT SEO - 4:36
    • Adding ALT Tags to Images - 1:13
    • Create a Sitemap for Images - 3:57
    • The Goal of Image SEO - 4:05
    • Google Image Off-Page SEO - 6:34
  • EDU Link Building
    • What are EDU Links? - 5:53
    • Google Aggregate Ranking Algorithm - 10:49
    • Posting Comments on EDU & GOV Blogs - 10:15
    • Creating Profiles at EDU & GOV Websites - 5:02
    • Scholarship Backlinks from EDU & GOV Websites - 7:17
    • Resources for EDU & GOV Websites - 4:10
    • Resources for EDU & GOV Websites II - 0:41
    • Top 20 EDU & GOV Backlinks
    • Student Groups - 6:26
  • Video SEO (Google)
    • 2 Types of Video SEO - 8:12
    • When to Host on YouTube and Why - 6:48
    • Self Hosting Video Solution - 4:33
    • Video SEO for Google - 6:39
    • Keyword Planner for Organic & Video Rankings - 2:18
    • Self Hosting means Self Promoting - 3:21
  • Video SEO (YouTube)
    • YouTube Black vs White - 4:46
    • YouTube Auto Suggest for Keyword Research - 8:01
    • YouTube Analytics - 3:14
    • YouTube Video SEO Optimizations - 4:38
    • Find YouTube Tags - 4:17
    • VidIQ Extension - 6:34
    • Video Sitemap SEO - 7:03
    • Rules of Engagement - 6:14
    • YouTube Video Layout Blueprint - 10:41
    • YouTube Comments - 2:00
    • The Secret of Subscribers in SEO - 3:01
    • Create a Playlist for Hard SEO Terms - 4:48
    • Tubular and Other Tool Comparisons - 4:25
    • YTCockpit for Keyword Research & Tracking - 2:48
    • YouTube AdSense & Other Monetizations - 9:33
  • Expired Domain
    • What is a 30X Redirect? - 4:56
    • Types of 30X Redirects - 3:22
    • How to Write the 30X Redirects - 6:01
    • Redirection of SEO Timeline - 1:37
    • Why You Can Lose Redirect SEO Link Juice - 4:35
    • How Long Should I Keep These Redirects - 1:47
    • Redirects with Google Penalties - 3:37
    • Your First Redirect is Called Canonicalization - 2:40
    • Why Secure Your Site - 2:06
    • How Much SEO Juice is Passed in Google - 4:02
    • How Much SEO Juice is Passed in Google II - 1:42
    • 3 Methods to Use Expired Domains - 8:58
    • DomCop Overview - 16:28
    • FreshDrop Overview - 17:11
  • Software
    • Link Building Tiers - 8:18
    • Tier 1 Links & Software Suggestion - 3:46
    • Tier 2 Links & Software Suggestion - 6:20
    • Tier 3 Links & Software Suggestion - 8:55
  • Screaming Frog (SEO Audit)
    • Starting Your SEO Audit - 47:20
    • SEO Audit Software Walkthrough - 61:56
  • Email Marketing
    • 100 Clicks a Day Formula - 7:34
    • Why Email Everyday - 3:10
    • The Attractive Character I - 10:00
    • Attractive Character II - 17:40
    • The Autoresponder Sequencing - 5:47
    • Soap Opera Sequence - 12:55
    • Seinfeld Email Sequence - 10:51

Access
Lifetime
Content
3 hours
Lessons
35

Amazon Traffic, Sales and Marketing for Sellers & Affiliates

Take Your Amazon FBA or Amazon Affiliate Business to a Whole New Level

By Theo McArthur | in Online Courses

Are you an Amazon FBA seller or Amazon affiliate who needs more traffic and sales? Learn from an instructor with 20 years of experience in online marketing and over five years of experience on Amazon. With Amazon, you already start with the advantage of Amazon's trusted reputation, which naturally yields much higher conversion rates than typical shops. But how do you get the ball rolling? This course will teach you to gain traction and beat out the competition so you can start earning major cash, work from anywhere, and live out your dream life.

  • Access 35 lectures & 3 hours of instruction
  • Give your listings & links a boost by generating targeted traffic
  • Learn to sell tangible products as either a seller or an affiliate
  • Market your Amazon FBA listings & Amazon affiliate links via multiple highly effective sources
  • Learn w/ 80% hands-on video lectures, 15% slide presentation videos & 5% written lectures
  • PDF downloads are provided where required
  • Get set up as an affiliate, choose the best products to promote & promote your affiliate links using best practices

Instructor

Theo McArthur helps others to learn life-changing techniques and business models. Over the last 15 years or so, he's created and marketed many digital e-learning products and has also worked extensively in the field of affiliate marketing. He's built a number of 'authority' blogs to promote affiliate products and additionally worked on many other methods of marketing and profiting with affiliate offers. Theo is an affiliate marketer, a vendor of his own information products, and Actively involved with the financial markets, especially cryptocurrencies.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web, mobile
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Compatibility

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • First Things Firsts
    • Introduction to the Course - 5:03
    • Sellers - Get Your Links Ready for Marketing - 3:38
    • The Primary Reason for Sellers to Promote Via External Traffic Sources - 1:07
  • The Amazon Affiliate Program
    • Why You Should Join the Amazon Associate Program - 6:53
    • Setting up a Simple Blog or Website - 2:51
    • Affiliate Potential and Sign Up - 5:40
    • Choose the Best Products to Promote - 5:32
    • Promoting Affiliate Products - 10:45
  • Tap into YouTube
    • Introduction to Using YouTube - 3:15
    • Set up Your Channel - 4:03
    • Make Your First Video: The Easy Way! - 6:34
    • SEO Your Video for YouTube and Google - 11:26
  • The Power of Pinterest
    • Introduction to Using Pinterest - 4:51
    • Pinterest Business Account Set Up - 3:58
    • Pinterest Marketing Part 1 - 6:11
    • Pinterest Marketing Part 2 - 5:00
    • Pinterest Marketing Part 3 - 8:49
    • Pinterest Marketing Part 4 - 6:34
  • Use Twitter Like a Pro!
    • Introduction to Using Twitter - 2:48
    • Finding Great Stuff to Tweet About! - 11:10
    • Build Your Twitter Followers - 4:57
    • Making Hashtags Work for You - 8:46
    • Scheduling Tweets, Adding Images and More - 5:17
  • Make Facebook Your Friend
    • Set up Your Facebook Page Part 1 - 4:51
    • Set up Your Facebook Page Part 2 - 5:05
    • Set up Your Facebook Page Part 3 - 4:18
    • Running a Likes Campaign Part 1 - 7:57
    • Running a Likes Campaign Part 2 - 5:39
    • Alternative Method to Get Likes - 5:08
    • Running an Offer Claim Ad - 10:09
    • Running a Clicks to Website Ad - 4:02
    • Final Words About Facebook Advertising
  • More Valuable Traffic Sources
    • Creating a HubPage - 5:20
    • Using Classified Ad Sites - 5:04

Access
Lifetime
Content
2 hours
Lessons
58

SEO Affiliate Domination

How to Achieve $100/Day Online with Affiliate Marketing

By Greg Jeffries | in Online Courses

The goal of this course is to show you how to make money online using free or very inexpensive strategies. Before you know it, you could be earning hundreds of dollars each day while controlling an online marketing arm from anywhere.

  • Access 58 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn important strategies for e-commerce, affiliate marketing, SEO, & video marketing
  • Understand how to build brand authority

Instructor

Greg Jeffries has a strong fine arts background with a passion for marketing. He's been involved in Internet marketing for over six years now, and loves teaching and helping others succeed. He's made money with nearly every system and strategy that you can think of or that exists online, but a few of his strengths are in the areas of: listbuilding/email marketing, info product creation, paid traffic (Facebook ads), and search engine optimization.

His courses are extremely easy to follow along, so if you are looking for guides and trainings on anything related to online marketing, even if it's a complex topic, you can be sure he'll explain it in a simple, down-to-earth style.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Watch This First
    • Welcome
    • Overview
  • Module 1
    • How SEO Works & Why
    • Domains & Hosting Explained
    • Registering Domain Names
    • Week 1 Action Item
  • Module 2
    • Setting Up Your Hosting
    • WordPress Themes
    • WordPress Plugins
    • Week 2 Action Item
  • Module 3
    • Introduction To Keywords
    • Keyword Planner
    • Keyword Tool
    • Outside The Box Keyword Research
    • Week 3 Action Item
  • Module 4
    • On Page SEO
    • Article Structure
    • Article Outsourcing
    • Week 4 Action Item
  • Module 5
    • Off Page SEO
    • Backlink Software
    • Private Blog Networks
    • Week 5 Action Item
  • Module 6
    • Google Analytics
    • ProRankTracker
    • Week 6 Action Item
  • Module 7
    • Affiliate Networks
    • Affiliate Links
    • Week 7 Action Item
  • Module 8
    • Building An Email List
    • Keyword Scaling Strategy
    • How To Test and Scale Quickly
    • Protecting Your Site and Fast Indexing
    • Week 8 Action Item
  • Scaling Strategies
    • Introduction
    • YouTube Videos
    • YouTube Live Events
    • E-Commerce
    • MLM Domination
    • Foreign SEO
    • Trends and Sporting Events
    • Seasonal Items
    • Launch Jacking
    • Money Robot
    • Duplicating Sites
    • SERP Shaker
    • Exact Match Domain Strategy
    • Hummingbird Method
    • Long Tail SEO + Local
    • Article Spinning
    • High Authority FREE Websites
    • Domination Robot
  • Action Plans
    • One The Fastest Simplest Ways To Make Your Money Back
    • Done For You Affiliate Sites
    • Simple System For Predictably Ranking Sites Overview
    • Simple System For Predictably Ranking Sites Explained
  • Resources
    • Recommended Affiliate Networks *List of All The Resources In This Course

Access
Lifetime
Content
2.5 hours
Lessons
26

Affiliate Marketing: The Fast Track Formula



By Sorin Constantin | in Online Courses

One of the most productive online business models out there is affiliate marketing. With budgets that well exceed 4-billion dollars every year, it's becoming a huge industry in the context of a performance-based economy. Affiliate marketing requires a good amount of work, but the reward is worth the journey. In this course, we will talk about the method that the instructor used to generate affiliate commissions almost instantly.

  • Access 26 lectures & 2.5 hours of instruction
  • Learn what Affiliate Marketing is & how you can earn from it
  • Understand the main channels to promote & earn from
  • Go through a 5 Step Method to earning commissions fast
  • Set up a website to maximize your chances for success
  • Find a good domain that you can use to your advantage
  • Find an offer that you can promote & sell through affiliate marketing
  • Sell a product through your website & get traffic almost instantly
  • Use video & social media in your favor to get better positioning, exposure, traffic and ultimately sales
  • Build a long-term successful business

Instructor

Sorin Constantin is an online entrepreneur and network marketing professional. He's an expert in e-commerce and affiliate marketing, and has managed to sell more than $500,000 in products and services. He's studied and developed two network marketing businesses and is now devoted to sharing his experience with others.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web, mobile
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Compatibility

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Introduction to Affiliate Marketing
    • Lecture 1 – What is Affiliate Marketing - 15:59
    • Lecture 2 – About me - 2:18
    • Lecture 3 – Why should you chose Affiliate Marketing - 5:23
    • Lecture 4 – Affiliate Marketing Sites Examples - 6:22
  • Methods of Promoting and Earning with Affiliate Marketing
    • Lecture 1 – Promotion Methods and Earning Models - 8:51
    • Lecture 2 – CPA Offer Example - 4:13
  • The Proven Strategy to Fast Track Affiliate Commissions
    • Lecture 1 – The „5 Steps Fast Track Method” - 5:40
  • Step-by-Step Plan Explanations
    • Lecture 1 – How to chose the right domain - 15:56
    • Lecture 2 – How to setup your website for best possible results - 9:11
    • Lecture 3 – Where to setup your affiliate accounts - 2:41
    • Lecture 4 – Affiliate Account Example – What to look for - 4:49
    • Lecture 5 – Where to find the best offer to promote - 10:47
    • Lecture 6 – How to do research for your potential offers - 9:05
    • Lecture 7 – How to get information for your reviews - 6:01
    • Lecture 8 – How to write good reviews that rank and convert - 7:51
    • Lecture 9 – My Review Template proven to work (for you to use it)
    • Lecture 10 – How to create videos for your Reviews - 6:12
    • Lecture 11 – Video Creation Softwares
    • Lecture 12 – It’s link building time! - 6:11
    • Lecture 13 – How to optimize for long term success - 5:55
    • Lecture 14 – What email services you can use - 3:46
    • Lecture 15 – Email Services List
    • Lecture 16 – UpViral Study Case Part 1 - 6:34
    • Lecture 17 – UpViral Study Case Part 2 - 5:27
  • Conclusions
    • Lecture 1 – Conclusions - 3:48
    • Lecture 2 – BONUS The Clickbank Easy Formula - 10:26

