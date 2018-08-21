Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

The Complete Outdoor Photography Bundle

Landscapes & Natural Light With Matt Kloskowski
The Art Of Wildlife Photography With Thomas D. Mangelsen
Basic Post-Processing For Landscape Photographers With Matt Kloskowski
Landscape Photography With Marc Muench
Nature & Landscape Photography With John Greeng
Landscapes & Natural Light With Matt Kloskowski

Get Expert Tips on Photographing with All Types of Natural Light

By CreativeLive

While there's plenty you can do to adjust the light in a studio, Mother Nature offers little flexibility when it comes to the light she provides you. Follow along this course taught by Tampa-based landscape photographer, and you'll learn expert tips for capturing the best possible light when you're out shooting. You'll explore the different types of natural light you're likely to encounter, and you'll get up to speed with the best tools for post-processing to make your photos look even better.

  • Access 12 lectures & 1.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Taught by a professional photographer & instructor
  • Learn about the different types of natural light & how to work w/ them
  • Explore the best tools for post-processing after you shoot
  • Understand & work w/ sidelight, backlight, diffused light & more

Matt Kloskowski is a Tampa-based landscape photographer who loves teaching and photography (in that order). Because he feels that enjoying photography, Photoshop®, and Lightroom® can get way too complicated, his personal mission is to create education that simplifies the process of taking great photos and editing them to get the results you’ve always wanted. He's a best-selling author of over 20 books on photography, Lightroom® and Photoshop®, and teaches at seminars and conferences around the world.

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: streaming and offline access on desktop and mobile
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • 12 Video lessons in HD
  • Exclusive bonus content
  • Offline sync with the iPhone & iPad apps

  • CreativeLive app: iOS 10.0 or later

  • Internet required
The Art Of Wildlife Photography With Thomas D. Mangelsen

Explore Wildlife Photography Through the Lens of a Legendary Nature Photographer Featured in National Geographic

By CreativeLive

If photographing the planet's last great wild places is your goal, you'd be remiss to start without this course. Drawing from decades of experience capturing wildlife photos, renowned photographer Tom Mangelsen explores the complex process behind wildlife photography and how you can get started. You'll learn from Tom's own experiences plus his critiques of viewer-submitted work as he takes you through the basics of gear and scouting, using natural light, and more.

  • Access 24 lectures & 10 hours of content 24/7
  • The instructor's amazing photography has appeared in National Geographic, BBC Wildlife, Life, Newsweek, Wildlife Art & more
  • Get the essentials behind using the proper gear & equipment
  • Learn how to capture wild animals in their natural environment
  • Understand how to increase the visibility of your work
  • Learn the importance of respecting wildlife & wildlife ethics

Legendary nature photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen has traveled throughout the natural world for nearly 40 years observing and photographing the Earth's last great wild places. His amazing photography has appeared in National Geographic, BBC Wildlife, Life, Newsweek, Wildlife Art, and many other publications. Mangelsen was named Wildlife Photographer of the Year by BBC and one of the Most Influential Nature Photographers by Outdoor Photography. He has had exhibits in the San Diego Natural History Museum, The Natural History Museum in London, and the Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha, Nebraska. One of the most prolific nature photographers of our time, Mangelsen is as much an artist as he is a conservationist. Mangelsen is co-founder of The Cougar Fund, a founding Fellow of The International League of Conservation Photographers, on the international advisory council for the Jane Goodall Institute and a board ambassador for the Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance.

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: streaming and offline access on desktop and mobile
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • 24 Video lessons in HD
  • Exclusive bonus content
  • Offline sync with the iPhone & iPad apps

  • CreativeLive app: iOS 10.0 or later

  • Internet required
Basic Post-Processing For Landscape Photographers With Matt Kloskowski

Come to Grips with the Photoshop Essentials in 1 Hour

By CreativeLive

You might see a stunning waterfall or rolling plain one way, but when you snap a photo, the image doesn't always match what your naked eye initially saw. Led by Photoshop and Lightroom expert Matt Kloskowski, this post-processing course will show you how to fix the disconnect and give those beautiful places the same color, atmosphere, detail, and feeling they had before you hit your camera's shutter.

  • Access 4 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Learn how to improve your photos with expert-approved Photoshop & Lightroom techniques
  • Deepen your understanding of exposure, shadows, highlights & tone
  • Learn how to work w/ the sky & clouds and deal with exposure

Matt Kloskowski is a Tampa-based landscape photographer who loves teaching and photography (in that order). Because he feels that enjoying photography, Photoshop®, and Lightroom® can get way too complicated, his personal mission is to create education that simplifies the process of taking great photos and editing them to get the results you’ve always wanted. He's a best-selling author of over 20 books on photography, Lightroom® and Photoshop®, and teaches at seminars and conferences around the world.

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: streaming and offline access on desktop and mobile
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • 4 Video lessons in HD
  • Exclusive bonus content
  • Offline sync with the iPhone & iPad apps

  • CreativeLive app: iOS 10.0 or later

  • Internet required
  • Software used: Adobe Photoshop CC 2014.2.2, Adobe Lightroom 5
Landscape Photography With Marc Muench

Marc Muench, Professional Landscape & Sports Photographer, Breaks Down the Essentials of Landscape Photography

By CreativeLive

Capture the beauty of the world around you with insight from a photographer toting more than 20 years of experience. Marc Muench breaks photography down into two sections: the Creative Trinity of Photography, which covers composition, subject, and light; and the Technical Trinity of Photography, focusing on ISO, aperture, and shutter. You'll come to grips with both and learn how to turn these concepts into stunning landscape photos as you make your way through 12 hours of expert-led training.

  • Access 27 lectures & 12 hours of content 24/7
  • Take better photos w/ insight on composition, subject & light
  • Familiarize yourself w/ the technical concepts of ISO, aperture & shutter
  • Learn how to improve your post-production process through Lightroom

Marc Muench has been a professional landscape and sports photographer for over 20 years. After completing his studies at Pasadena Art Center College of Design in the spring of 1989, Marc immediately began photographing for book publishers such as Graphic Arts Center, Browntrout Publishing and Time Inc. Soon after, Marc represented Canon Camera in several ad campaigns, as well as appearing on “Canon Photo Safari” which aired on ESPN outdoor block, for eight straight seasons.

Marc has been hired to create photography for Leo Burnett, IMI, Kodak, Grey Advertising, Ogilvy and Mather, McCann Erickson, Karsh and Hagan, Hakuhodo Inc., Hallmark, Time-Life, Reader's Digest and The National Geographic on various projects.

Marc's photography has appeared on covers or inside Time, National Geographic, Traveler, Arizona Highways, Ski, Skiing, Sunset, Outside, Sierra Magazine, etc. His work also appears in books, calendars, note cards, postcards, posters and annual reports. His work has been included in many different photography exhibitions around the country.

His video work is featured by the National Park Service and Catalina Island Conservancy. Marc’s most recent book “Exploring North American Landscapes” published by Rocknook Publishers 2010, is now available through Amazon.com.

For the past 7 years Marc has been conducting photography workshops around the world with his company Muench Workshops LLC. Along with his business partner Andy Williams, they have held over 100 expeditions to locations such as Iceland, Africa and Scotland.

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: streaming and offline access on desktop and mobile
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • 27 Video lessons in HD
  • Exclusive bonus content
  • Offline sync with the iPhone & iPad apps

  • CreativeLive app: iOS 10.0 or later

  • Internet required
Nature & Landscape Photography With John Greeng

Capture Nature's Beauty with Insight From an Award-Winning Photographer Specializing in Outdoor & Travel Photography

By CreativeLive

We are surrounded by gorgeous landscapes, and while experiencing them is simple enough, capturing their grandeur on camera isn't quite as easy. From choosing the best gear to planning for lighting and composition, award-winning photographer John Greengo walks you through the thought process of taking stunning landscape photos. You'll learn from illustrations, animations, and photographs of destinations from around the world as you demystify this art form and start snapping photos that match your unique perspective.

  • Access 27 lectures & 12 hours of content 24/7
  • Deepen your understanding of exposure, focus & other core photo concepts
  • Learn which camera gear is suited for the environment you want to shoot in
  • Improve your edits by learning from hands-on photo critiques

John Greengo is an award-winning photographer specializing in outdoor and travel photography. Shooting for over 3 decades, John has developed an unrivaled understanding of the industry, tools, techniques and art of photography. When he's not traveling for a new shoot, John teaches photography to students from all over the world. John's unique blend of illustrations, animations and photographs make learning photography easy and fun.

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: streaming and offline access on desktop and mobile
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • 27 Video lessons in HD
  • Exclusive bonus content
  • Offline sync with the iPhone & iPad apps

  • CreativeLive app: iOS 10.0 or later

  • Internet required

