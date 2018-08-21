Capture the beauty of the world around you with insight from a photographer toting more than 20 years of experience. Marc Muench breaks photography down into two sections: the Creative Trinity of Photography, which covers composition, subject, and light; and the Technical Trinity of Photography, focusing on ISO, aperture, and shutter. You'll come to grips with both and learn how to turn these concepts into stunning landscape photos as you make your way through 12 hours of expert-led training.

Marc Muench has been a professional landscape and sports photographer for over 20 years. After completing his studies at Pasadena Art Center College of Design in the spring of 1989, Marc immediately began photographing for book publishers such as Graphic Arts Center, Browntrout Publishing and Time Inc. Soon after, Marc represented Canon Camera in several ad campaigns, as well as appearing on “Canon Photo Safari” which aired on ESPN outdoor block, for eight straight seasons.Marc has been hired to create photography for Leo Burnett, IMI, Kodak, Grey Advertising, Ogilvy and Mather, McCann Erickson, Karsh and Hagan, Hakuhodo Inc., Hallmark, Time-Life, Reader's Digest and The National Geographic on various projects.Marc's photography has appeared on covers or inside Time, National Geographic, Traveler, Arizona Highways, Ski, Skiing, Sunset, Outside, Sierra Magazine, etc. His work also appears in books, calendars, note cards, postcards, posters and annual reports. His work has been included in many different photography exhibitions around the country.His video work is featured by the National Park Service and Catalina Island Conservancy. Marc’s most recent book “Exploring North American Landscapes” published by Rocknook Publishers 2010, is now available through Amazon.com.For the past 7 years Marc has been conducting photography workshops around the world with his company Muench Workshops LLC. Along with his business partner Andy Williams, they have held over 100 expeditions to locations such as Iceland, Africa and Scotland.