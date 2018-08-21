By CreativeLive | in Online Courses
InstructorMatt Kloskowski is a Tampa-based landscape photographer who loves teaching and photography (in that order). Because he feels that enjoying photography, Photoshop®, and Lightroom® can get way too complicated, his personal mission is to create education that simplifies the process of taking great photos and editing them to get the results you’ve always wanted. He's a best-selling author of over 20 books on photography, Lightroom® and Photoshop®, and teaches at seminars and conferences around the world.
InstructorLegendary nature photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen has traveled throughout the natural world for nearly 40 years observing and photographing the Earth's last great wild places. His amazing photography has appeared in National Geographic, BBC Wildlife, Life, Newsweek, Wildlife Art, and many other publications. Mangelsen was named Wildlife Photographer of the Year by BBC and one of the Most Influential Nature Photographers by Outdoor Photography. He has had exhibits in the San Diego Natural History Museum, The Natural History Museum in London, and the Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha, Nebraska. One of the most prolific nature photographers of our time, Mangelsen is as much an artist as he is a conservationist. Mangelsen is co-founder of The Cougar Fund, a founding Fellow of The International League of Conservation Photographers, on the international advisory council for the Jane Goodall Institute and a board ambassador for the Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance.
InstructorMarc Muench has been a professional landscape and sports photographer for over 20 years. After completing his studies at Pasadena Art Center College of Design in the spring of 1989, Marc immediately began photographing for book publishers such as Graphic Arts Center, Browntrout Publishing and Time Inc. Soon after, Marc represented Canon Camera in several ad campaigns, as well as appearing on “Canon Photo Safari” which aired on ESPN outdoor block, for eight straight seasons.
InstructorJohn Greengo is an award-winning photographer specializing in outdoor and travel photography. Shooting for over 3 decades, John has developed an unrivaled understanding of the industry, tools, techniques and art of photography. When he's not traveling for a new shoot, John teaches photography to students from all over the world. John's unique blend of illustrations, animations and photographs make learning photography easy and fun.
