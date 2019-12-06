nofollow
Medium White Boxes with Roses
Give the Gift of Long-Lasting Beauty
$224.25
$299.00
25% off
by
Rose Box
Ships from vendor within 2 days
Description
The roses in these arrangements come from Ecuador and are carefully preserved to stay fresh for a full year without any maintenance. Each box contains 20 to 24 XL long-lasting roses.
Specs
Size: medium
Box color: white
Rose color: red flame
Box dimensions: 6.7" x 8.6"
Care: Avoid excessive heat or moisture. Make sure to avoid direct contact to sunlight.
Includes
Medium White Box with Red Flame Roses
Shipping
Ships to Contiguous US
Expected Delivery: Feb 2 - Feb 8
Terms
In order to receive your Rose Box by Valentines Day (2/14/20), you must order by 2/8/20
All sales final
