Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Apps + Software > Backup + Storage > Cloud Storage

MEGA Cloud Storage PRO: 1-Yr Subscriptions

Securely Store & Access Your Files From Anywhere with This E2E Encrypted Cloud Storage

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
Add to Cart
Choose Options
Ending In:
wishlist

Description

MEGA is a secure cloud storage and electronic collaboration/communication service using end-to-end user-controlled encryption. MEGA provides internet-accessible storage space from your browser with the MEGA Desktop App for Firefox and Chrome browsers. It allows you to store, access or share your files from within your web browser or through dedicated Android, iOS, or Windows Phone applications, with the additional benefit of secure text, voice, and video communication, 1-on-1 or with multiple contacts.

Reviews

  • Techradar: "With an insanely generous free tier and a simple drag-and-drop interface, New Zealand-based Mega is one of the cloud storage heavyweights."

MEGA PRO I

  • 1 TB storage
  • 2 TB data transfer

System Requirements

  • Current OS

Important Details

  • Length of access: 1 year
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Access options: desktop & mobile
  • Max number of devices: multiple
  • Software version: v3.69.2
  • Updates included

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.