Securely Store & Access Your Files From Anywhere with This E2E Encrypted Cloud Storage

Description

MEGA is a secure cloud storage and electronic collaboration/communication service using end-to-end user-controlled encryption. MEGA provides internet-accessible storage space from your browser with the MEGA Desktop App for Firefox and Chrome browsers. It allows you to store, access or share your files from within your web browser or through dedicated Android, iOS, or Windows Phone applications, with the additional benefit of secure text, voice, and video communication, 1-on-1 or with multiple contacts.

Reviews

Techradar: "With an insanely generous free tier and a simple drag-and-drop interface, New Zealand-based Mega is one of the cloud storage heavyweights."

MEGA PRO I