Micro Drone 3.0 Combo Pack

This Customizable Drone Was Designed for 3D VR Flight

by Extreme Toys
Small, maneuverable, and customizable, the Micro Drone 3.0 is a drone for everyone. Designed for first person viewing flight with incredible 720p video streaming onboard and a self-stabilizing CPU, this drone will let you truly feel like you're flying. Reaching speeds of up to 45mph and capable of flips and inverted, upside down flying, the Micro Drone 3.0 is as much fun for beginner fliers as it is for expert pilots.

3.5/5 Stars, TechAdvisor
'One of Indiegogo’s finest. There’s a little camera on the Drone, too. Anyone can fly this and don’t need to have a pilot license,' Sky News

  • Stream video in 720p x 1280 HD or store locally to a micro SD card (not included)
  • Control w/ the included handset or w/ your smartphone
  • View live streaming drone footage in 3D w/ a VR headset
  • Extend the power of the Micro Drone w/ the fully featured accompanying app

Details & Requirements

  • Dimensions: 50mm x 145mm x 55mm
  • Battery: 550mAh lithium cell
  • Magnets: neodymium nickel coated 1.8kg magnetic pull
  • Resolution: 720p x 1280HD
  • Flight time: up to 8 minutes
  • Range: 150' with smartphone, 500' with handset
  • Speed: 45mph
  • 6-axis MEMS gyroscope
  • WiFi protocol: IEEE 802.11
  • CPU: ARM Cortex Processor

Compatibility

  • Free accompanying app is compatible with iOS and Android

Includes

  • Micro Drone 3.0
  • Propeller guards
  • 2.4GHz handset
  • Rechargeable battery
  • USB charger
  • 4 standard blades
  • 4 inverted blades
  • WiFi camera module
  • Smartphone holder
  • FPV viewer

Terms

  • All sales final