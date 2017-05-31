This Customizable Drone Was Designed for 3D VR Flight

Stream video in 720p x 1280 HD or store locally to a micro SD card (not included)

Control w/ the included handset or w/ your smartphone

View live streaming drone footage in 3D w/ a VR headset

Extend the power of the Micro Drone w/ the fully featured accompanying app

Small, maneuverable, and customizable, the Micro Drone 3.0 is a drone for everyone. Designed for first person viewing flight with incredible 720p video streaming onboard and a self-stabilizing CPU, this drone will let you truly feel like you're flying. Reaching speeds of up to 45mph and capable of flips and inverted, upside down flying, the Micro Drone 3.0 is as much fun for beginner fliers as it is for expert pilots.