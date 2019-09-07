Build Dynamic, Interactive Microsoft Excel Dashboards (Excel 2010, 2013, 2016) with Best-Selling Excel Instructor Kyle Pew

DescriptionBy participating in this Microsoft Excel Data Analysis and Dashboard Reporting course you'll gain the widely sought after skills necessary to effectively analyze large sets of data using Excel. Once the data has been analyzed, clean and prepared for presentation, you will learn how to present the data in an interactive dashboard report. This 3-hour course will also cover some of the most popular data analysis Excel functions and Dashboard tools including VLOOKUP, INDEX/MATCH, TEXT functions, and more. This course comes with over 30 videos to follow along, downloadable exercise files, instructor support, and a real-world Excel dashboard.
InstructorKyle Pew is a Microsoft Certified Trainer (MCT) and a certified Microsoft Office Master Instructor and has been teaching and consulting for the past 10+ years on various computer applications, including Microsoft Office Suite, SharePoint End-User, VBA, Adobe SuitePhotoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, and more.
