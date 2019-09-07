Build Dynamic, Interactive Microsoft Excel Dashboards (Excel 2010, 2013, 2016) with Best-Selling Excel Instructor Kyle Pew

Description

Access 40 lectures & 3 hours of content 24/7

Understand & identify the principles of data analysis

Use effective design principles when creating & presenting data

Build interactive dashboard reports

Learn Data Mine using Excels array functions

Streamline & analyze data w/ Excel PivotTables and Pivot Charts

By participating in this Microsoft Excel Data Analysis and Dashboard Reporting course you'll gain the widely sought after skills necessary to effectively analyze large sets of data using Excel. Once the data has been analyzed, clean and prepared for presentation, you will learn how to present the data in an interactive dashboard report. This 3-hour course will also cover some of the most popular data analysis Excel functions and Dashboard tools including VLOOKUP, INDEX/MATCH, TEXT functions, and more. This course comes with over 30 videos to follow along, downloadable exercise files, instructor support, and a real-world Excel dashboard.