Microsoft Excel Data Analysis & Dashboard Reporting

Build Dynamic, Interactive Microsoft Excel Dashboards (Excel 2010, 2013, 2016) with Best-Selling Excel Instructor Kyle Pew

by Kyle Pew
Certification Included
By participating in this Microsoft Excel Data Analysis and Dashboard Reporting course you'll gain the widely sought after skills necessary to effectively analyze large sets of data using Excel. Once the data has been analyzed, clean and prepared for presentation, you will learn how to present the data in an interactive dashboard report. This 3-hour course will also cover some of the most popular data analysis Excel functions and Dashboard tools including VLOOKUP, INDEX/MATCH, TEXT functions, and more. This course comes with over 30 videos to follow along, downloadable exercise files, instructor support, and a real-world Excel dashboard.

  • Access 40 lectures & 3 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand & identify the principles of data analysis
  • Use effective design principles when creating & presenting data
  • Build interactive dashboard reports
  • Learn Data Mine using Excels array functions
  • Streamline & analyze data w/ Excel PivotTables and Pivot Charts

Kyle Pew is a Microsoft Certified Trainer (MCT) and a certified Microsoft Office Master Instructor and has been teaching and consulting for the past 10+ years on various computer applications, including Microsoft Office Suite, SharePoint End-User, VBA, Adobe SuitePhotoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, and more.

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: intermediate

  • Experience working w/ Microsoft Excel on a WIndows system
  • Excel 2010, 2013, 2016

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.
