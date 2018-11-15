Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Microsoft Excel Diploma Master Class

This CPD-Certified Program Provides Live Instruction to Turn You Into a Microsoft Excel Wizard

by Live Online Academy
Live Online Academy
(288)
Certification Included
Microsoft Excel can be incredibly powerful in the right hands, however, often it's daunting to attempt to learn. Still, Excel expertise is often crucial to gaining employment in a wide range of industries and it's extremely valuable to have on your resume. In this live course, you'll begin with basic Excel and advance through charts, graphs, lookups, and much more. Presented in bite-sized chunks and available in interactive downloadable workbooks, this extensive course makes it easy to get a comprehensive grasp of Excel and ensures you can always reinforce your knowledge in the future.

  • Access eight lessons over a one month period w/ three hours of coursework per week
  • Learn the basics of Microsoft Excel
  • Understand how workbooks & worksheets work and how to make changes to them
  • Perform simple calculations in Excel
  • Format, preview, & print worksheets
  • Automate your work w/ macros
  • Import, create, & format data
  • Discover how to work w/ tables

CPD is Continuing Professional Development. The CPD Certification Service is the independent body operating across all market sectors and in support of all professional institutions, bodies, and societies. Its certified CPD ‘quality mark’ is a recognized symbol of quality assured training. All these courses are CPD Certified and when you complete each course you obtain a number of certified CPD hours.

Shaw Academy is the official provider of content for LiveOnlineAcademy. LiveOnlineAcademy is on a mission to change billions of lives by making great education affordable and accessible to everyone. They are working to reskill and upskill the world, make continuous learning a part of life, and make personalized education accessible to all.

Their professional Diploma courses are accredited by the European Qualification Framework, recognized all over the world!

  • Length of time users can access this course: Pay now & redeem when you're ready to take the masterclass over a one month period. You have one year to redeem the course.
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certificate of completion included
  • Experience level required: all levels
  • Interactive webinars
  • Bonus Q&A session
  • Access to recordings
  • 5 tests included

  • Internet required

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.
