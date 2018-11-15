This CPD-Certified Program Provides Live Instruction to Turn You Into a Microsoft Excel Wizard

Description

Access eight lessons over a one month period w/ three hours of coursework per week

Learn the basics of Microsoft Excel

Understand how workbooks & worksheets work and how to make changes to them

Perform simple calculations in Excel

Format, preview, & print worksheets

Automate your work w/ macros

Import, create, & format data

Discover how to work w/ tables

Microsoft Excel can be incredibly powerful in the right hands, however, often it's daunting to attempt to learn. Still, Excel expertise is often crucial to gaining employment in a wide range of industries and it's extremely valuable to have on your resume. In this live course, you'll begin with basic Excel and advance through charts, graphs, lookups, and much more. Presented in bite-sized chunks and available in interactive downloadable workbooks, this extensive course makes it easy to get a comprehensive grasp of Excel and ensures you can always reinforce your knowledge in the future.

What Is CPD?

CPD is Continuing Professional Development. The CPD Certification Service is the independent body operating across all market sectors and in support of all professional institutions, bodies, and societies. Its certified CPD ‘quality mark’ is a recognized symbol of quality assured training. All these courses are CPD Certified and when you complete each course you obtain a number of certified CPD hours.