Microsoft Office Specialist Excel Certification Bundle

Excel for Beginners
$995 Value
Excel Advanced
$995 Value

Excel for Beginners

Cells, Functions & Formulas, Oh My! You’ll Know Just What to Do with Them After Taking This Course

By 1337 Institute of Technology | in Online Courses

With thousands of features and menu commands to get lost in, learning to seamlessly navigate Excel is essential to succeeding in today’s workforce. Gain a solid foundation in this spreadsheet software with the Excel for Beginners course, and use your newfound knowledge to leverage your salary or take on a new career. With 55 tutorials that teach you everything from spreadsheet terminology to how to insert graphics and charts, you’ll become comfortable with the day-to-day operations of regular Excel use.
  • Online courses are for Excel 2013
  • Learn the basic functions & features of Excel w/ 7+ hours of instruction
  • Follow along through 55 in-depth tutorials at your own pace
  • Prepare to pass the Microsoft Office Specialist exam in Excel to prove your competancy
  • Discover how to fully utilize the most widespread spreadsheet software in the world
  • Study formulas & editing workbooks
  • Learn to format workbooks & work w/ multiple at the same time
  • Create professional-quality graphs & charts
  • Impress potential employers w/ your new skills
Details & Requirements

  • Online courses are for Excel 2013
  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Compatibility

  • Internet required

Excel Advanced

Learn to Make Formulas Your Friends & Use Macros to Increase Efficiency

By 1337 Institute of Technology | in Online Courses

Once you’ve mastered the basics, take your knowledge to the next level with the Excel Advanced Course. Move through the 33 intermediate-to-advanced tutorials at your own pace and understand how to manage workbooks, track your changes, troubleshoot, and most importantly, reduce your workload by automating repetitive tasks. It’ll make your workday more productive, and impress your colleagues and superiors with your ninja-like skills. Once you’ve completed the course, you’ll be fully prepared to ace the Microsoft Office Specialist exam. Take that, Excel.
  • Online courses are for Excel 2013
  • Advance your Excel skills w/ access to 7 hours & 50 minutes of instruction
  • Watch the 33 tutorials at your own pace
  • Prepare to pass the Microsoft OfficeSpecialist exam in Excel, Exam-427 and Exam-428
  • Understand how to manage workbooks
  • Learn to calculate investments
  • Discover how to automate workbooks
  • Figure out how to create custom formats & layouts
Details & Requirements

  • Online courses are for Excel 2013
  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: advanced

Compatibility

  • Internet required

Terms

  • All sales final
  • Instant digital redemption