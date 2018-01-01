With thousands of features and menu commands to get lost in, learning to seamlessly navigate Excel is essential to succeeding in today’s workforce. Gain a solid foundation in this spreadsheet software with the Excel for Beginners course, and use your newfound knowledge to leverage your salary or take on a new career. With 55 tutorials that teach you everything from spreadsheet terminology to how to insert graphics and charts, you’ll become comfortable with the day-to-day operations of regular Excel use.
Online courses are for Excel 2013
Learn the basic functions & features of Excel w/ 7+ hours of instruction
Follow along through 55 in-depth tutorials at your own pace
Prepare to pass the Microsoft Office Specialist exam in Excel to prove your competancy
Discover how to fully utilize the most widespread spreadsheet software in the world
Study formulas & editing workbooks
Learn to format workbooks & work w/ multiple at the same time
Create professional-quality graphs & charts
Impress potential employers w/ your new skills
iCoursetraining specializes in technology training courses by providing online classes for students of all skill levels and experience with busy schedules. Their online classes allow students to take courses at their own pace and schedule with step-by-step tutorials. Their courses offer high quality video-based training presented in an easy to learn format.
For more details on this course and instructor, click here.
Details & Requirements
Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
Certification of completion included
Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
Experience level required: beginner
Compatibility
Internet required
Excel Advanced
Learn to Make Formulas Your Friends & Use Macros to Increase Efficiency
Once you’ve mastered the basics, take your knowledge to the next level with the Excel Advanced Course. Move through the 33 intermediate-to-advanced tutorials at your own pace and understand how to manage workbooks, track your changes, troubleshoot, and most importantly, reduce your workload by automating repetitive tasks. It’ll make your workday more productive, and impress your colleagues and superiors with your ninja-like skills. Once you’ve completed the course, you’ll be fully prepared to ace the Microsoft Office Specialist exam. Take that, Excel.
Advance your Excel skills w/ access to 7 hours & 50 minutes of instruction
Watch the 33 tutorials at your own pace
Prepare to pass the Microsoft OfficeSpecialist exam in Excel, Exam-427 and Exam-428
Understand how to manage workbooks
Learn to calculate investments
Discover how to automate workbooks
Figure out how to create custom formats & layouts
Details & Requirements
Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
Certification of completion included
Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase