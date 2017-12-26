This advanced course will expand on your beginner's foundations of working with Microsoft VBA. Delving into a more granular level, you'll gain a comprehensive understanding of how using VBA in Excel can transform the way you manage and communicate with data. This course is accredited by CPDUK, making it a valuable addition to your resume.
Access 5 hours of content 24/7
Understand how to write & implement Excel events
Learn how to design & implement special classes of objects
Find out how to use input boxes & message boxes to interact w/ end users
Customize the right click menu w/ cell ranges
Explore how to modify the Excel user interface, including the Ribbon & context menus to interact w/ your VBA code
Create cross-functional flowcharts
Formed in 2009, Excel with Business was created by founders Marc, Vin and Chris to solve a problem close to their hearts – ineffective Microsoft Excel training. As three Strategy and Management Consultants they understood the importance of being able to apply MS Excel skills in a business context.
The main issue was that too many Excel courses were focussing on the software functionality rather than how that was applicable in business. They taught everything, creating long and laborious courses – rather than focusing on the most business-relevant parts of Excel… so an idea was born:
A business relevant Excel training course that was affordable and personalized to each person taking it.
The first Excel course quickly attracted over 100,000 users. Fast forward a few years and we have expanded our focus on improving personal productivity and helping people achieve their career ambitions through a comprehensive library of 50+ Microsoft and Business training courses. The principles of getting the right training to the right user remain and has become more sophisticated through the introduction of the filter on many courses.
Details & Requirements
Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
Access options: web streaming
Certification of completion included
Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
VBA, or Visual Basic for Applications, is like Excel on steroids. It may seem daunting, but with just a little VBA knowledge you'll be able to automate tasks in Excel and turbocharge your data handling capabilities. In this course, you'll get up to speed on all the basics, regardless of your prior experience. This course is accredited by CPDUK, making it a valuable addition to your resume.
Access 4 hours of content 24/7
Learn how to automate tasks & operations that you perform frequently
Discover how to define & manage variables, set up subroutines, & create functions
Understand practical methods for using macro errors to improve your VBA code
Explore the PivotTable object & basic approaches to utilizing it
