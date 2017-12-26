This advanced course will expand on your beginner's foundations of working with Microsoft VBA. Delving into a more granular level, you'll gain a comprehensive understanding of how using VBA in Excel can transform the way you manage and communicate with data. This course is accredited by CPDUK, making it a valuable addition to your resume.

Formed in 2009, Excel with Business was created by founders Marc, Vin and Chris to solve a problem close to their hearts – ineffective Microsoft Excel training. As three Strategy and Management Consultants they understood the importance of being able to apply MS Excel skills in a business context.The main issue was that too many Excel courses were focussing on the software functionality rather than how that was applicable in business. They taught everything, creating long and laborious courses – rather than focusing on the most business-relevant parts of Excel… so an idea was born:A business relevant Excel training course that was affordable and personalized to each person taking it.The first Excel course quickly attracted over 100,000 users. Fast forward a few years and we have expanded our focus on improving personal productivity and helping people achieve their career ambitions through a comprehensive library of 50+ Microsoft and Business training courses. The principles of getting the right training to the right user remain and has become more sophisticated through the introduction of the filter on many courses.For more details on this course and instructor,