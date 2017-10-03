Mighty Plays Your Spotify Music without a Phone. Finally.

No signal, no problem - music stored offline

Works w/ Spotify Premium

Pairs w/ Bluetooth headsets & speakers (and wired, 3.5mm headset jack)

Packs a 1,000+ song capacity

Wakes itself up each night & automatically refreshes your synced music through the new Stay Fresh feature

Shuffles the songs on your playlists

Delivers up to 5 hours of battery life w/ wired headphones & up to 4 hours w/ wireless headphones

Features drop & water resistance

Holds multiple playlists

Works w/ all speaker/headset auxiliary cords

Compatible with iOS 9.3.5 and above (iPhone 5 and newer) and Android 5.0 (Lollipop) and above

YouSpotify, but you don'tto bring your smartphone everywhere. It's a fact of life. That's why Mighty plays your Spotify music on-the-go without a smartphone or Internet connection. Enjoy every workout, every commute, and every adventure without worrying about bulky phones, data overages, and battery drain. Mighty is Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled, supports wired and most Bluetooth headphones and speakers, has 1,000+ song storage, and is super durable and super clip-on. It’s pretty cool.