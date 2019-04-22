Finally a Music Player That Lets You Listen to Spotify Without Your Phone

Description
You need
Spotify, but you don't need
to bring your smartphone everywhere. It's a fact of life. That's why Mighty plays your Spotify music on-the-go without a smartphone or Internet connection. Enjoy every workout, every commute, and every adventure without worrying about bulky phones, data overages, and battery drain. Mighty is Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled, supports wired and most Bluetooth headphones and speakers, has 1,000+ song storage, and is super durable and super clip-on. It’s pretty cool.
- No signal, no problem - music stored offline so you can listen while working out without your phone
- Redesigned antenna allows expanded Bluetooth playback range & stronger connectivity
- Works w/ Spotify Premium
- Pairs w/ Bluetooth headsets & speakers (and wired, 3.5mm headset jack) and clips onto clothes for extreme flexibility
- Syncs 1,000+ songs from your Spotify library
- Wakes itself up each night & automatically refreshes your synced music through the new Stay Fresh feature
- Delivers over 5 hours of battery life
- Features drop & water resistance
- Playlist Selector button allows for easy playlist scrolling