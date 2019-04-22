Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Mighty Vibe Spotify Offline Player

Finally a Music Player That Lets You Listen to Spotify Without Your Phone

by Mighty

Mighty Vibe Spotify Offline Player Zazzy Black Mighty Vibe Spotify Offline Player Mooshu Red Mighty Vibe Spotify Offline Player Gully Blue
Description

You need Spotify, but you don't need to bring your smartphone everywhere. It's a fact of life. That's why Mighty plays your Spotify music on-the-go without a smartphone or Internet connection. Enjoy every workout, every commute, and every adventure without worrying about bulky phones, data overages, and battery drain. Mighty is Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled, supports wired and most Bluetooth headphones and speakers, has 1,000+ song storage, and is super durable and super clip-on. It’s pretty cool.

  • No signal, no problem - music stored offline so you can listen while working out without your phone
  • Redesigned antenna allows expanded Bluetooth playback range & stronger connectivity
  • Works w/ Spotify Premium
  • Pairs w/ Bluetooth headsets & speakers (and wired, 3.5mm headset jack) and clips onto clothes for extreme flexibility
  • Syncs 1,000+ songs from your Spotify library
  • Wakes itself up each night & automatically refreshes your synced music through the new Stay Fresh feature
  • Delivers over 5 hours of battery life
  • Features drop & water resistance
  • Playlist Selector button allows for easy playlist scrolling

Specs

  • Storage capacity: 1,000+ tracks (8GB)
  • Battery capacity: 5+ hours of listening time on a single charge
  • Temperature range: 0º - 95º F (battery capacity may decrease in extreme temperature)
  • Buttons: Power, shuffle, song fwd/back, volume up/down, playlist selector (with spoken playlist names)
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth for playback, WiFi for syncing
  • Playback requirements: Spotify Premium account
  • Dimensions: 1.5” x 1.5” x 0.7”
  • Weight: 0.7 ounces

Compatibility

  • iOS 9 and later (iPhone 5 and newer)
  • Android 6.0 and later
  • Wired headphones and speakers

Includes

  • Mighty Player (zazzy black)
  • 9" USB charging cable
  • Quick start guide

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: May 4 - May 7

Terms

