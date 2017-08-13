Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Millennium Falcon Ice Molds

Chewbacca Puts These Ice Molds in His Nightcaps

by RAWtronics
(125)
You want to drink like an intergalactic smuggler, check out these Millennium Falcon ice molds. Fortunately made out of silicone rather than carbonite, this dual mold makes two fun, intricate ice Millennium Falcons so you can make your beverage colder at light speed. We are not responsible for any Rodian bounty hunters who may come knocking, however.

Details & Requirements

  • Contains two molds

Includes

  • Millennium Falcon Ice Molds

